ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session: F-star Therapeutics, Revlon And More

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 12:29 PM | 5 min read

 

Gainers

  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 83.8% to $1.3824. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares jumped 58% to $6.28 after Sino Biopharmaceutical's invoX Pharma announced it will acquire the company for $7.12 per share. The acquisition values F-star at approximately $161 million.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT gained 44% to $1.0200.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 42% to $0.63. Smart for Life's Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body, and help combat sugar cravings.
  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 37.4% to $8.01. Phoenix Motor recently reported closing of $15,750,000 initial public offering.
  • Vroom, Inc. VRM gained 25.4% to $1.4850.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 25.3% to $4.26.
  • Valneva SE VALN shares jumped 25% to $31.07. Valneva received positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Europe.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM surged 23.7% to $1.0891.
  • Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN jumped 22.8% to $3.18. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR gained 20% to $2.2673.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA surged 19.1% to $0.30. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP gained 17.8% to $0.3301 after the company received FDA approval for a protocol amendment to its ongoing study evaluating Berubicin in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF jumped 17.7% to $2.32.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 17.4% to $0.8995 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 16% to $0.3085. NextPlay Technologies recently reported FY22 revenue of $8.2 million.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 15.9% to $3.64.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 15.8% to $1.5991. ToughBuilt Industries reported the closing of $6 million public offering.
  • Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 15.6% to $3.25.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN gained 14.3% to $1.1314. Jiuzi will announce entry into an electric vehicle purchase agreement with authorized agent of WM Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 13.8% to $1.24.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 13.7% to $0.29 after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN gained 13.6% to $0.52.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM surged 12.8% to $0.6397.
  • ChromaDex Corporation CDXC jumped 11.3% to $2.16.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 8.4% to $1.42. GeoVax Labs recently announced the appointment of John W. Sharkey, PhD to serve as Vice President, Business Development.

 

 

Losers

  • BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares dipped 40.4% to $0.7089 after the company announced a $16 million registered direct offering.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT fell 25.4% to $0.7981 as the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares tumbled 19.7% to $6.16. Grove Collaborative Holdings’ 10% owner Richard Sir Branson recently acquired a total of 19,394,024 shares at an average price of $10.00.
  • IperionX Limited IPX fell 18.2% to $6.46.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV fell 17% to $6.76 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing.
  • Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS dropped 15.3% to $1.60. Actelis Networks recently posted a Q1 loss of $2.26 per share.
  • JX Luxventure Limited LLL fell 14.4% to $1.49. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program and signed a $30 million sales agreement.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE declined 13.2% to $3.87.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 12.2% to $13.00.
  • cbdMD, Inc. YCBD dropped 11.7% to $0.4560.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 10.6% to $1.0900. Rigel Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial of Fostamatinib did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.
  • National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI dipped 10.5% to $0.9298.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 10.1% to $7.68. BMO Capital maintained Century Aluminum with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $14 to $9.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB declined 10.1% to $9.19.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA dropped 9.9% to $0.1710. Exela Technologies recently announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value
  • Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN dipped 9.6% to $2.93.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 8.6% to $1.2892.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS dropped 8.3% to $0.9020. ProFrac announced it will acquire the company for approximately $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Aerospace & DefenseIndustrialsMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas