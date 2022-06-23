44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session: F-star Therapeutics, Revlon And More

Gainers
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 83.8% to $1.3824. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares jumped 58% to $6.28 after Sino Biopharmaceutical's invoX Pharma announced it will acquire the company for $7.12 per share. The acquisition values F-star at approximately $161 million.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT gained 44% to $1.0200.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 42% to $0.63. Smart for Life's Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body, and help combat sugar cravings.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 37.4% to $8.01. Phoenix Motor recently reported closing of $15,750,000 initial public offering.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM gained 25.4% to $1.4850.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 25.3% to $4.26.
- Valneva SE VALN shares jumped 25% to $31.07. Valneva received positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Europe.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM surged 23.7% to $1.0891.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN jumped 22.8% to $3.18. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR gained 20% to $2.2673.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA surged 19.1% to $0.30. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP gained 17.8% to $0.3301 after the company received FDA approval for a protocol amendment to its ongoing study evaluating Berubicin in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF jumped 17.7% to $2.32.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 17.4% to $0.8995 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 16% to $0.3085. NextPlay Technologies recently reported FY22 revenue of $8.2 million.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 15.9% to $3.64.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 15.8% to $1.5991. ToughBuilt Industries reported the closing of $6 million public offering.
- Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 15.6% to $3.25.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN gained 14.3% to $1.1314. Jiuzi will announce entry into an electric vehicle purchase agreement with authorized agent of WM Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 13.8% to $1.24.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 13.7% to $0.29 after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN gained 13.6% to $0.52.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM surged 12.8% to $0.6397.
- ChromaDex Corporation CDXC jumped 11.3% to $2.16.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 8.4% to $1.42. GeoVax Labs recently announced the appointment of John W. Sharkey, PhD to serve as Vice President, Business Development.
Losers
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares dipped 40.4% to $0.7089 after the company announced a $16 million registered direct offering.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT fell 25.4% to $0.7981 as the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares tumbled 19.7% to $6.16. Grove Collaborative Holdings’ 10% owner Richard Sir Branson recently acquired a total of 19,394,024 shares at an average price of $10.00.
- IperionX Limited IPX fell 18.2% to $6.46.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 17% to $6.76 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS dropped 15.3% to $1.60. Actelis Networks recently posted a Q1 loss of $2.26 per share.
- JX Luxventure Limited LLL fell 14.4% to $1.49. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program and signed a $30 million sales agreement.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE declined 13.2% to $3.87.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 12.2% to $13.00.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD dropped 11.7% to $0.4560.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 10.6% to $1.0900. Rigel Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial of Fostamatinib did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.
- National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI dipped 10.5% to $0.9298.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 10.1% to $7.68. BMO Capital maintained Century Aluminum with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $14 to $9.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB declined 10.1% to $9.19.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA dropped 9.9% to $0.1710. Exela Technologies recently announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN dipped 9.6% to $2.93.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 8.6% to $1.2892.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS dropped 8.3% to $0.9020. ProFrac announced it will acquire the company for approximately $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.
