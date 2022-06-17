The OTC Markets' Most-Active Securities Embrace International Operators As Volatility Envelops Markets In May

Reflecting the world’s uncertainty about the U.S. economy, the market’s major indices saw incredible volatility in May.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track major indices tell this story with relative clarity. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, for example, reached a high of $429.66 and hit a low of $380.54 in May before closing at $412.93. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA displayed similar erratic behavior.

Despite the volatility of the market, OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM’s regulated markets experienced a steady increase in total monthly dollar volume, recording $44.5 billion in May compared to $40.6 billion in April. Additionally, the operator saw a former OTCQB Venture Market security springboard onto the OTCQX Best Market’s List of 10 Most Active Securities in the same month it upgraded from the OTCQB. .

Both the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market maintained significant international presence, recording a total of 39 international operators among the top most-traded securities in each market.

The OTCQX Best Market Most-Active Securities Welcomes New Faces

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $11 billion in trading volume in May, an increase from April’s $10.5 billion figure.

Retaining their spots as first-, second- and third-most traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market are Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE.

The OTCQX’s top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in May, welcoming AXA AXAHY, Danone DANOY and OTCQB graduate Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund SRUUF. Having been the most-traded security on the OTCQB Venture Market last month, Sprott was the ninth most-traded security on the OTCQX just one month later.

International operators, once again, maintain a strong presence on OTCQX composing 24 of the top 30 securities, up from 21 in April. France’s BNP Paribas S.A. BNPQY and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY and adidas AG ADDYY were again on the OTCQX top 10 most-active securities, while Norway’s Norsk Hydro ASA NHYDY and Ireland’s Experian plc EXPGY made it among May’s top 30 most-active securities.

Other notable movers:

Royal DSM NV RDSMY claimed 15th place on the OTCQX’s list of most-traded securities, experiencing a 160% change in trading volume from last month.

Repsol S.A. REPYY claimed 25th place on the OTCQX’s list of most-traded securities, experiencing a 111% change in trading volume from last month.

The OTCQB Venture Market Welcomes A New Leading Company As Sprott Graduates To The OTCQX

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $896 million in trading volume in May, a decline from April’s $1.1 billion figure.

May introduced three new entities to the OTCQB’s Top 10 Most-Traded Securities list. Government services operator Sysorex Inc. SYSX, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac) FMCC and portfolio management company Phoenix Rising Co. PRCX represent the new faces on the block.

Newness seemed almost a theme in the OTCQB Venture Market in May. In addition to three new faces, all three of the top most-traded securities in the market changed with Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO, Sysorex Inc. SYSX and Netlist Inc. NLST taking positions as first, second and third most traded, respectively.

Fifteen international securities landed a spot among the top 30 most-traded securities. Of these 15 securities, nine are Canadian, three are Australian, one is English, one is South African and one is Swiss.

Other notable movers:

Crimson Wine Group Ltd . CWGL climbed to 24th place in the most-active group and recorded a $2.3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

. climbed to 24th place in the most-active group and recorded a $2.3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month. Valour Inc. DEFTF — formerly DeFi Technologies — experienced a $1.8 million increase in trading volume compared to March, climbing to 28th place on the OTCQB’s Top 30.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in May.



OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol May Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $3,108,072,993 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $2,355,521,125 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $1,268,944,348 adidas AG ADDYY $263,956,485 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $263,007,230 BNP Paribas BNPQY $249,566,004 AXA AXAHY $149,918,793 Anglo American PLC NGLOY $146,459,165 Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUFF $131,536,526 Danone DANOY $120,553,811

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol May Dollar Volume Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $210,569,559 Sysorex Inc. SYSX $73,359,234 Netlist Inc. NLST $69,472,655 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $25,739,135 Fannie Mae FNMA $21,734,158 Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF $19,288,365 American Lithium Corp. LIACF $15,729,513 HUMBL Inc. HMBL $12,860,334 Freddie Mac FMCC $11,018,144 Phoenix Rising Cos. PRCX $10,909,584

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Kyle Glen on Unsplash