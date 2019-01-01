QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:26PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:28AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
AXA is one of the largest multiline insurance companies that we cover within European insurance. Since the company's takeover of XL Group, AXA has started to morph from a predominantly life and savings business with geographical operations primarily focused on its home market of France, as well as Europe, into a company that has a heavier weighting to nonlife insurance, specifically larger commercial corporates. While insuring businesses is not something new to AXA, the XL Group acquisition did move the commercial portfolio from a small and medium enterprise orientation, to capabilities that can handle much larger entities. Geographically, this has also meant a shift to North American exposure and tilting the company's profits away from financial markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AXA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AXA (AXAHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AXA's (AXAHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AXA.

Q

What is the target price for AXA (AXAHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AXAHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AXA (AXAHY)?

A

The stock price for AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) is $29.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AXA (AXAHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2012.

Q

When is AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) reporting earnings?

A

AXA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AXA (AXAHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AXA.

Q

What sector and industry does AXA (AXAHY) operate in?

A

AXA is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.