AXA is one of the largest multiline insurance companies that we cover within European insurance. Since the company's takeover of XL Group, AXA has started to morph from a predominantly life and savings business with geographical operations primarily focused on its home market of France, as well as Europe, into a company that has a heavier weighting to nonlife insurance, specifically larger commercial corporates. While insuring businesses is not something new to AXA, the XL Group acquisition did move the commercial portfolio from a small and medium enterprise orientation, to capabilities that can handle much larger entities. Geographically, this has also meant a shift to North American exposure and tilting the company's profits away from financial markets.