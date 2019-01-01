|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AXA.
The latest price target for AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AXAHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) is $29.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2012.
AXA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AXA.
AXA is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.