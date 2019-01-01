QQQ
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF's (ONEQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)?

A

The stock price for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) is $52.51 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reporting earnings?

A

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) operate in?

A

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.