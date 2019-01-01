QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.81 - 0.88
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 2.15
Mkt Cap
807.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.83
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
927.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the development of cancer vaccines. The target is a broad range of solid-tumor cancers. The company has a proprietary manufacturing technology, which it uses to produce a personalized vaccine. The product portfolio includes product candidates such as DCVax-L, for patients with brain cancer; DCVax-Direct, direct injection into all types of inoperable solid tumor cancers, and DCVax for late-stage ovarian cancer. DCVax-Prostate, for late-stage prostate cancer, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northwest Biotherapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northwest Biotherapeutics's (NWBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWBO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) is $0.87 last updated Today at 8:33:11 PM.

Q

Does Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Q

When is Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Biotherapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) operate in?

A

Northwest Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.