|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Northwest Biotherapeutics.
The latest price target for Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWBO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) is $0.87 last updated Today at 8:33:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Biotherapeutics.
Northwest Biotherapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Northwest Biotherapeutics.
Northwest Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.