Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the development of cancer vaccines. The target is a broad range of solid-tumor cancers. The company has a proprietary manufacturing technology, which it uses to produce a personalized vaccine. The product portfolio includes product candidates such as DCVax-L, for patients with brain cancer; DCVax-Direct, direct injection into all types of inoperable solid tumor cancers, and DCVax for late-stage ovarian cancer. DCVax-Prostate, for late-stage prostate cancer, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.