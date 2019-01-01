Crimson Wine Group Ltd is engaged in the business of producing and selling luxury wines. Its operating segments are Wholesale net sales and Direct to Consumer net sales. It generates revenues from sales of wine to wholesalers and direct to consumers, sales of bulk wine and grapes, custom winemaking services, special event fees, tasting fees, and retail sales. The company wineries include seven wine brands Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Double Canyon, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Seven Hills Winery and Malene Wines.