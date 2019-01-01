QQQ
Range
7.9 - 7.93
Vol / Avg.
1K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.35 - 10.48
Mkt Cap
177.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.93
P/E
87.22
EPS
0.01
Shares
22.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Crimson Wine Group Ltd is engaged in the business of producing and selling luxury wines. Its operating segments are Wholesale net sales and Direct to Consumer net sales. It generates revenues from sales of wine to wholesalers and direct to consumers, sales of bulk wine and grapes, custom winemaking services, special event fees, tasting fees, and retail sales. The company wineries include seven wine brands Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Double Canyon, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Seven Hills Winery and Malene Wines.

Crimson Wine Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Crimson Wine Group's (CWGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crimson Wine Group.

Q

What is the target price for Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crimson Wine Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)?

A

The stock price for Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) is $7.9 last updated Today at 4:23:51 PM.

Q

Does Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crimson Wine Group.

Q

When is Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB:CWGL) reporting earnings?

A

Crimson Wine Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crimson Wine Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) operate in?

A

Crimson Wine Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.