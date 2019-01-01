QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sysorex Inc provides information technology and telecommunications solutions and services to enable its customers to manage, protect, and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premises, in the cloud or via mobile technology primarily in the United States. Its products and services are grouped into Professional Services and IT Solutions. Its products include third party hardware, software, and related maintenance and warranty products and services that it resells from brands such as Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, Fujitsu, Panasonic, and Lexmark.

Sysorex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sysorex (SYSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sysorex's (SYSX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sysorex.

Q

What is the target price for Sysorex (SYSX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sysorex

Q

Current Stock Price for Sysorex (SYSX)?

A

The stock price for Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sysorex (SYSX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sysorex.

Q

When is Sysorex (OTCQB:SYSX) reporting earnings?

A

Sysorex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sysorex (SYSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sysorex.

Q

What sector and industry does Sysorex (SYSX) operate in?

A

Sysorex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.