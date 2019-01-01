Sysorex Inc provides information technology and telecommunications solutions and services to enable its customers to manage, protect, and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premises, in the cloud or via mobile technology primarily in the United States. Its products and services are grouped into Professional Services and IT Solutions. Its products include third party hardware, software, and related maintenance and warranty products and services that it resells from brands such as Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, Fujitsu, Panasonic, and Lexmark.