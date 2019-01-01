QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/378.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.5 - 15.1
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.48
Shares
162.6M
Outstanding
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, formerly Uranium Participation Corp is an investment company managed by Denison Mines Inc. Its primary interest lies in investing in Uranium based assets, including uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride. The company stores its uranium deposits at uranium conversion or facilities.

Sprott Physical Uranium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprott Physical Uranium (SRUUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprott Physical Uranium (OTC: SRUUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprott Physical Uranium's (SRUUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprott Physical Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Sprott Physical Uranium (SRUUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprott Physical Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprott Physical Uranium (SRUUF)?

A

The stock price for Sprott Physical Uranium (OTC: SRUUF) is $11.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprott Physical Uranium (SRUUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Uranium.

Q

When is Sprott Physical Uranium (OTC:SRUUF) reporting earnings?

A

Sprott Physical Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprott Physical Uranium (SRUUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprott Physical Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprott Physical Uranium (SRUUF) operate in?

A

Sprott Physical Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.