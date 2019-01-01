QQQ
Range
1.3 - 1.45
Vol / Avg.
75.3K/293.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 3.51
Mkt Cap
284.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
207.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:44AM
DeFi Technologies Inc is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

DeFi Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DeFi Technologies (OTCPK: DEFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DeFi Technologies's (DEFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DeFi Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DeFi Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for DeFi Technologies (DEFTF)?

A

The stock price for DeFi Technologies (OTCPK: DEFTF) is $1.37 last updated Today at 6:27:02 PM.

Q

Does DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DeFi Technologies.

Q

When is DeFi Technologies (OTCPK:DEFTF) reporting earnings?

A

DeFi Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DeFi Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) operate in?

A

DeFi Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.