Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
608.9K/811.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.98 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
94.2
EPS
-0.05
Shares
227M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Netlist Inc is involved in the business of designing and manufacturing modular memory subsystems and also resells certain Samsung products. Its products include Storage class memory, nonvolatile memory, specialty DIMMs and embedded flash. The company's products are based on its proprietary technologies such as Presight technology, Distributed buffer architecture, IC design, PCB designs, Thermal management designs.

Netlist Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netlist (NLST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netlist (OTCQB: NLST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Netlist's (NLST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Netlist.

Q

What is the target price for Netlist (NLST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Netlist (OTCQB: NLST) was reported by Roth Capital on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting NLST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.21% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Netlist (NLST)?

A

The stock price for Netlist (OTCQB: NLST) is $4.6799 last updated Today at 7:15:35 PM.

Q

Does Netlist (NLST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netlist.

Q

When is Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) reporting earnings?

A

Netlist does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Netlist (NLST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netlist.

Q

What sector and industry does Netlist (NLST) operate in?

A

Netlist is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.