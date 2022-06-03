ñol

40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 12:07 PM | 4 min read

 

Gainers

  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. TPTX shares jumped 115.8% to $73.72 after Bristol Myers Squibb announced it will acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $76 per share.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares jumped 32.8% to $1.4740 after declining around 9% on Thursday.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 20.6% to $11.11.
  • Sprague Resources LP SRLP shares jumped 19.8% to $18.96 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Hartree Partners for $19 per common unit.
  • Kubient, Inc. KBNT gained 19.5% to $1.19.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 18.9% to $11.62 after the company announced the FDA extended the review timeline of the New Drug Application for AMX0035.
  • Boqii Holding Limited BQ jumped 15.5% to $2.26.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP jumped 14.7% to $2.27.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX gained 14% to $45.82.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX rose 14.6% to $10.42. Nurix Therapeutics will present trial in progress posters for three clinical programs Jun. 4 and 5.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA gained 13.6% to $7.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics Director Wayne P Rothbaum acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at at an average price of $6.60.
  • Society Pass Incorporated SOPA jumped 13.1% to $2.3626 after the company announced it acquired Gorilla Networks.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA jumped 12% to $4.9600.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW gained 11.7% to $37.08 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM surged 11.6% to $0.3839.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA rose 11.3% to $104.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 10.6% to $1.36 after dropping 13% on Thursday.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation NX gained 8.7% to $22.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD rose 8.5% to $1.5950. Marygold Companies, last month, posted Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share.
  • StoneCo Ltd. STNE rose 6.6% to $11.11 after the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 6.1% to $1.6011 after dipping 26% on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • Bit Origin Limited BTOG shares dipped 41.9% to $0.5001 after the company priced a 9,803,922 share offering at $0.51 per share.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares fell 35.2% to $0.39 after the company reported pricing of $4 million underwritten public offering.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP fell 19.8% to $0.6750.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP shares dipped 18.8% to $33.51 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • JOANN Inc. JOAN dropped 18.1% to $6.47 after the company said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year and reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 17.2% to $46.36. The U.S. FDA published briefing documents on Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and older.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN dropped 15.6% to $0.8436. Zosano Pharma recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.
  • Rallybio Corporation RLYB declined 15.1% to $11.23. Rallybio announced that Jeffrey Fryer, CPA, will retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN shares fell 15% to $0.85. Zosano Pharma shares tumbled 43% on Thursday after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.
  • Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI declined 13.8% to $0.60.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 13.6% to $0.2878.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV dipped 12.4% to $0.3703.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX declined 10.5% to $1.96.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH dropped 10.4% to $2.10.
  • Wayfair Inc. W dipped 8.7% to $58.22.
  • Talkspace, Inc. TALK fell 8.5% to $1.61 after jumping 34% on Thursday.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. IMH dropped 8% to $0.7598.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP fell 6.1% to $15.21 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ fell 5.2% to $32.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

 

