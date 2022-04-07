 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 1:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) jumped 57.6% to $1.3515. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) shares jumped 48.4% to $4.3786 as the company signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led company.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) surged 37.2% to $8.63. Sunshine Biopharma recently announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) gained 26.5% to $25.30. The company on Monday reported Q4 and FY22 financials results.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) jumped 23.5% to $5.84 after the company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to develop WTX-613, a differentiated, conditionally-activated IFNα INDUKINE molecule.
  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) jumped 20.6% to $2.92.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 19% to $6.63.
  • Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) jumped 17.2% to $13.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) gained 16.1% to $3.53.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 15.7% to $40.38 following a Form 4 filing from Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett which showed the purchase of approximately 11.1 million shares of the company's stock.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) shares gained 11.4% to $8.13 after the company announced it has signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies a total 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) gained 11.4% to $54.57 after the company announced it will be acquired by Brookfield for $54.87 per share in cash.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) jumped 10.6% to $11.47 amid continued retail investor interest.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) gained 10.6% to $12.71.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) gained 9.4% to $1.4005 after the company announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
  • Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) gained 9.2% to $5.30 after the company announced it is pursuing a separation of its Transportation business through either a sale or a spin-off.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) jumped 8.8% to $6.95.
  • Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 5.3% to $11.82 after the company announced a stock-for-stock combination with Frontline.

Losers

  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NYSE: BWV) shares fell 73.5% to $15.67.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares tumbled 48.8% to $1.1999 after the company reported results from its Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company reported NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint of the study.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dropped 41.2% to $1.54.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) fell 33.8% to $8.56 after the company announced the withdrawal of FY22 guidance and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dipped 33% to $13.75.
  • Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) dropped 29.4% to $12.63.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 23.4% to $6.47 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $16 to $1.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 19.9% to $4.88 amid a drop in Bitcoin prices, which has pressured crypto-related stocks.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) fell 18.8% to $2.46.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) dropped 17.6% to $4.0375.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) fell 17.4% to $2.1487 after the company issued updates on Sarconeos (BIO101) clinical development.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) dropped 16.7% to $4.7191.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares fell 14.7% to $1.98 after jumping 40% on Wednesday.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dropped 14% to $4.5250 amid lockdown measures in Shanghai as COVID-19 cases in China rise.
  • Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) fell 13% to $3.1599. Advent Technologies recently announced a definitive agreement with Hyundai Motor Company to use fuel cell technology in delivering green energy solutions to current high carbon applications.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 13% to $5.57 amid lockdown measures in Shanghai as COVID-19 cases in China rise.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) declined 12.4% to $18.96 amid continued concerns over aggressive Fed tapering in order to curb inflation. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and a COVID-19 surge in China have also pressured global macro sentiment.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) shares fell 10.2% to $9.60 after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 8.9% to $3.2601 after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q4 EPS results.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares fell 8.7% to $3.58. Pulse Biosciences recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

