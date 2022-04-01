38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) jumped 40.7% to $12.82 after the company reported it will be acquired by Callodine Group and will go private at $12.85 per share.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 28.8% to $10.29 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares jumped 21.6% to $3.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 20.6% to $6.44.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) jumped 18.6% to $2.67.
- Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL) rose 18.4% to $6.28. Credit Suisse upgraded Tellurian from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $5.5 to $8.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) surged 18% to $4.58.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 16.7% to $3.4673.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) jumped 15.2% to $15.66.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 15.8% to $3.88.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares climbed 15.6% to $2.89. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher following reports indicating Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of most of the companies listed on American exchanges.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 13.4% to $10.35. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher following reports indicating Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of most of the companies listed on American exchanges.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) gained 12.8% to $46.22 following strong quarterly sales.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) jumped 10.5% to $24.15.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 9.5% to $0.4557 after the company reported CEO transition effective April 2022.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) gained 9% to $7.39 following Q4 results.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 4.1% to $173.37 after the company announced a plan to request stockholder approval for an increase in the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement a stock split.
Losers
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) shares dipped 48.4% to $2.93 as the company reported pricing of $8.0 million public offering, uplisting to Nasdaq and reverse stock split.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares dipped 37.7% to $4.1647 after the company announced an exclusive license agreement with GenFleet in which the company will pay GenFleet a total of up to $150 million. The company also announced a $25 million common stock offering.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) dropped 26.3% to $3.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) fell 25.4% to $6.33 after the company reported FY21 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) dipped 19% to $7.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares fell 17.7% to $1.5657 as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dipped 15.4% to $15.50.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 15.2% to $1.95 after the company reported the results from its Phase 2 trial of ASPEN-COVID did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) dropped 14.4% to $2.64.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) fell 14.2% to $0.2575 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 20% year-over-year to $12.8 million, missing the consensus of $13.02 million.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dropped 13.6% to $3.94. Rekor Systems posted FY21 sales of $14.3 million.
- Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) shares fell 13.5% to $4.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued both Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) fell 11.7% to $4.2565 as the company posted a FY21 net loss of $32.1 million.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) dipped 11.3% to $3.06.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) dropped 11.3% to $19.60 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) declined 11.1% to $6.63 after the company reportedly announced it expects FY23 cyber security to be flat and expects licensing revenue to be minimal.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) dropped 10.5% to $2.5573. Shapeways Holdings posted a Q4 net loss of $2.4 million.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) declined 8.6% to $18.77.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 7.2% to $4.47 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) fell 7.2% to $13.78.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) shares fell 7.2% to $3.72 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were lower year over year.
