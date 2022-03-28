 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) jumped 57.1% to $1.96  following reports regarding potential future investments from AMC CEO, Adam Aron.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) shares jumped 50% to $39.28 after HP announced it will acquire the company.
  • B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares climbed 24.6% to $3.24 as the company said its supply chain division has received an order in the amount of $2.4 million for delivery this year.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) jumped 23.5% to $4.30. Creative Medical Technology recently announced top-line results for its StemSpine pilot study.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 16.6% to $5.62 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 15.8% to $23.44 after the company's CEO discussed potential future investments to capitalize on the interest of retail investors.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares rose 15% to $4.01 after jumping 16% on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 14.5% to $5.20.
  • enVVeno Medical Corporation (NYSE: NVNO) gained 14.3% to $5.49. enVVeno Medical said the company ended 2021 with $55 million of cash and cash equivalents.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 12.9% to $4.21 after dropping 6% on Friday.
  • BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) rose 12.8% to $0.9315 after gaining 12% on Friday. BitNile, last week,said its subsidiary Imperalis would be acquired.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 12.1% to $23.28 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 12% to $29.62. Sonos Inc. will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, March 30.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 11.1% to $4.9093. Iridex recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) jumped 11% to $7.50. POINT Biopharma Global recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 9.2% to $79.66 after the company announced the FDA has granted approval of the EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 9.1% to $165.72. GameStop filed for 'GAMESTOP WALLET' trademark.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 7% to $4.0540.

Losers

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) tumbled 54.4% to $11.40 following circulation of FDA briefing documents ahead of the FDA meeting on Amylyx's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs panel.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) dipped 47.5% to $1.17. Craig-Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Tech from Buy to Hold.
  • LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) dipped 35.5% to $5.00.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares dropped 33.6% to $2.55 after jumping 143% on Friday. Cowen & Co. maintained Clever Leaves Holdings with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 26.8% to $4.1550 as the company reported topline results from Phase 2 Exploratory INSPIRE trial in severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dropped 23.4% to $2.0900.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) dropped 23.3% to $27.85.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares dropped 19.8% to $0.2086. Exicure, released full year financial results for the quarter and issued an update on its business strategy and corporate progress.
  • Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) declined 15.7% to $3.4800 as the company said Founder and CEO will resign and step down from board.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) dropped 14.6% to $4.2550. Benson Hill reported FY21 sales of $147.2 million.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 13.8% to $5.58.
  • Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) fell 12.5% to $3.0098. The stock recently uplisted to the Nasdaq.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) dropped 12.1% to $163.97.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 11.5% to $0.5111 after jumping 25% on Friday.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) fell 11.4% to $5.43.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 7.8% to $0.9403 after declining over 5% on Friday.
  • Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) dropped 7.7% to $2.1998 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.90 million, increasing 714% year-over-year.

