34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) shares jumped 37.7% to $4.64.
- Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) shares climbed 32.8% to $38.35 after the company and Farmers National Banc Corp. announced a merger.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) rose 31% to $3.2150.
- Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE: IDR) jumped 24.8% to $12.48.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) gained 24.7% to $14.69.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) jumped 24.4% to $6.52 after the company reported FY21 financial results.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) rose 21% to $2.5350.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) jumped 20.8% to $3.95 following Q4 results.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) surged 18.6% to $4.07.
- Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) shares gained 18.6% to $2.49 as the stock was uplisted to Nasdaq.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 18.1% to $4.8287 after the company announced the execution of a binding Heads of Agreement with Guangdong Energy Group for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) rose 16.7% to $2.1031 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 15.6% to $9.37.
- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) jumped 15.1% to $4.6970.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 13.4% to $2.1550. Fast Radius is scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30 to discuss its Q4 financial results.
- SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) gained 13.2% to $9.41.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) jumped 9.4% to $90.37. Citigroup maintained Oxford Industries with a Sell and raised the price target from $84 to $86.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 8.5% to $9.91 following reports truck production started this week. The company's 8K filing also showed co. expects to start producing charging solutions in Europe in 2023 and has plans for service support in Canada after 2024.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares rose 7.2% to $3.8899 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
Losers
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares fell 34.8% to $3.05 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) fell 25.4% to $2.47 after the company announced a $12 million direct registered offering.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) dipped 17.1% to $7.34.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) fell 15.5% to $2.40. Advent Technologies is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, March 28, 2022.
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) shares fell 14.9% to $7.49 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Jefferies downgraded Traeger from Buy to Hold and announced a $7 price target.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 14.7% to $2.90.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 13.5% to $0.4415 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) dropped 12.1% to $2.9898. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following an uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) shares fell 11.2% to $15.75. Allego shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced the completion of its merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp., which resulted in 98% of the company notes redeemed at the merger vote. The company is also gaining retail investor interest.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 11.2% to $1.90. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dropped 10.9% to $1.96. Trevi Therapeutics recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.28 per share.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) fell 10.8% to $3.17.
- Hello Group Inc. (NYSE: MOMO) shares fell 9.3% to $6.80 after the company reported Q4 results. Hello Group said CFOR Jonathon Zhang will retire effective June 30, 2022.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) fell 8.7% to $30.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 7.6% to $2.66 following Q4 results.
