 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 6:58am   Comments
Share:
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 420% to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) rose 90% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. TC BioPharm, on Tuesday, disclosed positive Phase 1b/2a data in late-stage Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients treated with allogeneic gamma delta T cells.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) rose 63.3% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares rose 35.9% to $0.2901 in pre-market trading.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) rose 33.1% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported successful drilling of Louisiana oil well.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 25.7% to $0.5170 in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences, last week, received a Notice of Allowance for method-of-use patent in the United States for ART12.11, a proprietary cocrystal of cannabidiol.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 22.6% to $0.3838 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 22.6% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) rose 21.6% to $20.28 in pre-market trading after the online dating company reported fourth-quarter results, which showed a 29% increase in Bumble App paying users. Bumble App revenue increased 42.2% year-over-year.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 21% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Tuesday.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 20.9% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc.. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 18.6% to $5.04 in pre-market trading. Imperial Petroleum announced an agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 18.2% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after reporting year end 2021 results.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 14.4% to $0.2595 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 13.2% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) rose 12.3% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 13.2% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported record Q4 and year end 2021 results.

Losers

  1. Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares fell 30.5% to $9.69 in pre-market trading. Cricut posted Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $387.50 million.
  2. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 28% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after jumping 203% on Tuesday.
  3. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 23.6% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. Stitch Fix posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter.
  4. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 19.4% to $4.56 in pre-market trading. Nine Energy Service shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  5. Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 19.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Tuesday.
  6. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 15.3% to $13.11 in pre-market trading after climbing 28% on Tuesday.
  7. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 15.2% to $0.9413 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
  8. PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) fell 15% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after surging around 40% on Tuesday.
  9. Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 14.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus is expected to release its financial results for its fourth quarter on March 17th.
  10. TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 13.2% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 33% on Tuesday.
  11. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 11.5% to $9.19 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.
  12. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 10.3% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
  13. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 9.4% to $0.58 in pre-market trading.
  14. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 7.9% to $1.87in pre-market trading after climbing over 52% on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARTL + AREB)

High Gun Sales Could Mean More Safe Storage
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com