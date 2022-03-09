31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 420% to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) rose 90% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. TC BioPharm, on Tuesday, disclosed positive Phase 1b/2a data in late-stage Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients treated with allogeneic gamma delta T cells.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) rose 63.3% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares rose 35.9% to $0.2901 in pre-market trading.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) rose 33.1% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported successful drilling of Louisiana oil well.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 25.7% to $0.5170 in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences, last week, received a Notice of Allowance for method-of-use patent in the United States for ART12.11, a proprietary cocrystal of cannabidiol.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 22.6% to $0.3838 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 22.6% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) rose 21.6% to $20.28 in pre-market trading after the online dating company reported fourth-quarter results, which showed a 29% increase in Bumble App paying users. Bumble App revenue increased 42.2% year-over-year.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 21% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Tuesday.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 20.9% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc.. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 18.6% to $5.04 in pre-market trading. Imperial Petroleum announced an agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 18.2% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after reporting year end 2021 results.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 14.4% to $0.2595 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 13.2% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.
- FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) rose 12.3% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 13.2% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported record Q4 and year end 2021 results.
Losers
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares fell 30.5% to $9.69 in pre-market trading. Cricut posted Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $387.50 million.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 28% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after jumping 203% on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 23.6% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. Stitch Fix posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 19.4% to $4.56 in pre-market trading. Nine Energy Service shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 19.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Tuesday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 15.3% to $13.11 in pre-market trading after climbing 28% on Tuesday.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 15.2% to $0.9413 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) fell 15% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after surging around 40% on Tuesday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 14.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus is expected to release its financial results for its fourth quarter on March 17th.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 13.2% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 33% on Tuesday.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 11.5% to $9.19 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 10.3% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 9.4% to $0.58 in pre-market trading.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 7.9% to $1.87in pre-market trading after climbing over 52% on Tuesday.
