28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

(NYSE: SNAP) shares climbed 53.3% to $37.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. The company reported Daily Active Users increased 20% year over year. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) gained 26.5% to $215.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ: EGAN) shares climbed 19.7% to $12.03 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY22 forecast. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 16.8% to $2.7003 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to purchase 60,000 units of new NM440 Bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global.

(NYSE: U) shares rose 15.1% to $106.55 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued strong sales outlook. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) gained 13.3% to $2.2990. Redbox Entertainment on Wednesday said Redbox rentals have not recovered to the extent expected and costs have not been offset by an increase in revenues. The company also said it borrowed the remaining availability under its revolving credit facility.

(NYSE: USER) jumped 9.3% to $7.60. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 9.3% to $26.80 after the company posted reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Its global MAUs slipped 6% year-over-year.

(NYSE: WWE) gained 8.5% to $51.90 folloiwng Q4 results. Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares rose 6.5% to $13.65. Mainz Biomed initiated clinical study to evaluate integrating novel mRNA biomarkers into ColoAlert.

Losers

(NYSE: RMED) shares fell 51.8% to $0.3389 after the company reported pricing of $12.0 million underwritten public offering. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares dipped 21.3% to $11.53 after the company announced Phase 3 trial data of tradipitant in treating the symptoms of gastroparesis. The study did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint, the difference between drug and placebo on the severity of nausea from baseline at week 12 of treatment.

(NYSE: CLX) fell 14.2% to $141.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 13.4% to $1.0426. Kaival Brands Innovations shares jumped 92% on Thursday after the company announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the FDA to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.

(NASDAQ: LYLT) dropped 9.9% to $24.23. Loyalty Ventures posted Q4 loss of $2.27 per share. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) dipped 9.7% to $3.34. Iteris posted Q3 GAAP loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $32.00 million. Craig-Hallum downgraded Iteris from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.5.

(NASDAQ: FARM) dipped 8.2% to $5.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares dropped 7% to $13.69 following Q3 results.

