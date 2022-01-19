 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares jumped 67.1% to $26.15 after the company announced it will be acquired by UCB for approximately $1.9 billion.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) gained 29.2% to $4.20 after the company announced it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph's Grocery stores.
  • NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTS) gained 25% to $12.55 after the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares gained 19.6% to $2.6550. Gamida Cell announced that following receipt of positive Type B meeting correspondence from the FDA. The company said it plans to initiate a rolling biologics license application submission for omidubicel, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with blood cancers in need of stem cell transplant.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) gained 16.3% to $2.9882.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) surged 15.3% to $4.8564. EH Hutton, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) rose 14.8% to $6.42 after jumping around 9% on Tuesday. Fresh Vine Wine recently announced a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 13.5% to $13.69. The San Francisco-based digital financial services company said Tuesday it had gained approvals from key regulators to become a full-fledged bank.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) jumped 13.2% to $4.0850.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 13% to $8.32. Vaxxinity recently announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) surged 11.2% to $8.64.
  • Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) shares rose 11.1% to $3.89.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 10.9% to $3.02. Leap Therapeutics will present updated data from the DisTinGuish Phase 2a study of DKN-01, in combination with tislelizumab in gastric or gastric gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 10.9% to $5.74. HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained Hecla Mining with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $7.25.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) rose 10.7% to $28.78.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) jumped 9.7% to $11.19. Gatos Silver recently said Q4 silver production up 35% from the previous quarter.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 8.6% to $4.54. Endeavour Silver recently announced plans to acquire The Pitarrilla Project for $70 million in cash and stock.

Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares dipped 22.3% to $4.77 after the company posted new data from Phase 1b/2 trial of onvansertib combined with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) fell 20.7% to $1.9424 after the company reported partial clinical hold by the US FDA on multidose clinical trials for YTX-7739.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) shares declined 18% to $1.7950. OncoCyte announced a development and co-marketing agreement for two distributed in vitro diagnostic assays on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion Torrent Genexus System.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dropped 17.3% to $1.9193. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently launcheed 2 self-selection studies for erectile dysfunction drug STENDRA.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 17% to $5.28. NeuroMetrix, on Tuesday, announced its Quell technology received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for reducing moderate to severe symptoms of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) shares declined 15.7% to $4.24.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dropped 15% to $4.3750 after jumping over 27% on Tuesday.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) fell 14.1% to $3.4281 after the company lowered its FY22 sales forecast.
  • Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) dropped 13.5% to $57.05.
  • Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) dropped 12.8% to $7.84.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) dipped 12% to $6.99.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dropped 11.1% to $3.76.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 10.4% to $2.9101 after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 10.1% to $2.99. DatChat shares jumped over 38% on Tuesday after the company announced it has initiated the development of a new platform that will leverage DatChat technology to share and protect NFTs, documents, audio and video files and messages.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 9.8% to $1.56. Venus Concept announced it received 510(k) clearance from the FDA to market the Venus BlissMAX device in the United States.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 9% to $3.15 after jumping more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares fell 8.7% to $0.3010. Brickell Biotech shares jumped over 58% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $2 price target.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) fell 7.1% to $29.72.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

