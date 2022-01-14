 Skip to main content

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares gained 25.2% to $3.8050 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $3.50 to $5.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) gained 18.8% to $11.31. Theseus Pharmaceuticals recently said first patient was treated with THE-630 in Phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 171.% to $4.1350 after gaining around 23% on Thursday.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares climbed 16.7% to $11.31. Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 14.6% to $3.3248.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) jumped 13.6% to $6.35.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 13.6% to $42.79. Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors.
  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) gained 12.2% to $18.45.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 12.1% to $0.5969. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher following better-than-expected export data.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 11.2% to $5.85. Adagio Therapeutics recently summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications that show ADG20 has neutralization activity against Omicron.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares rose 9.4% to $30.95. Molecular Partners said Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds crossed below the 3% threshold, transacting its remaining shares to BVF Partners L.P., whose holdings have now crossed the 10% threshold, rising to 12.21%. The company has licensed its COVID-19 treatment candidate to Novartis.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) gained 8.5% to $2.67.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) rose 8.2% to $0.7331 following Q3 results. NextPlay Technologies reported quarterly gross profit of $2.2 million and sales of $4.2 million.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 7.2% to $90.26. Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors.

Losers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO) shares fell 89.2% to $5.20. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel priced its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares stock at a price of $5.00 per share.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) shares dipped 15.8% to $5.12 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $9 to $5.
  • Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) fell 14.4% to $11.93.
  • SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) dropped 14.1% to $13.40. SOPHiA GENETICS recently reported strong traction in the launch phase of their DEEP-Lung-IV clinical study.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) fell 14% to $8.08.
  • Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) dipped 12.8% to $17.39.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dipped 13% to $6.05. iSpecimen, on Thursday, announced the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 12.3% to $3.27.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) dropped 12.2% to $23.74.
  • ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) fell 11.9% to $16.72.
  • Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) dropped 9.3% to $11.61 after the company announced a public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares fell 8.4% to $4.1950. Orchid Island Capital sees Q4 book value of $4.34 per share.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares fell 8.2% to $4.60 after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 7.2% to $7.13. Revelation Biosciences reported data demonstrating REVTx-99 in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) dropped 5.4% to $159.13 after reporting Q4 results.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 4.7% to $22.45. Keybanc downgraded PagSeguro Digital from Overweight to Sector Weight.

