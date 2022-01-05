 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares climbed 49.7% to $15.45 after the company announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) jumped 43.6% to $4.45 after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares surged 39.4% to $4.2225 after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) jumped 26% to $19.51 after the company announced topline results from the EDG-5506 Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with Becker muscular dystrophy.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 24.6% to $5.78 after the company said its subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has acquired the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.
  • iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) jumped 16.6% to $6.93 as the company was awarded $29.3 million contract for solar canopy design and delivery for EV charging stations.
  • Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) gained 14% to $3.8767 as the company received $19 million order for over 150 VMC Optimal E1 Electric Chassis.
  • NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) surged 13.4% to $5.28.
  • Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 13% to $7.12 after the company announced a new connected vehicle platform with Microsoft, called Wejo Neural Edge.
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 12.8% to $0.2811. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd recently won a new repeat product order.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) jumped 12.7% to $20.16.
  • Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) gained 12.6% to $5.45.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) rose 12% to $6.83. Craig-Hallum and Loop Capital initiated coverage on the stock with Buy ratings.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) surged 11.2% to $4.24.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) rose 10.7% to $7.76.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) gained 8% to $2.8955 as the company reiterated its FY21 guidance. The company said it sees FY21 global net revenue to be in middle of guidance range of $12 million-$15 million.
  • loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) rose 4.4% to $5.45. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from Neutral to Overweight.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) shares fell 78.5% to $2.93 after the company reported pricing of $15.0 million underwritten public offering and Nasdaq listing.
  • Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) shares dipped 33% to $7.38 after the company announced interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease who completed the 24-week treatment period.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) dropped 26.9% to $1.8650 after jumping 114% on Tuesday.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 25.6% to $0.9670. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped over 85% on Tuesday after the company announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 20.1% to $1.11. The company was recently granted a notice of allowance for a US patent titled 'Wheat Having Resistance to Glyphosate Due to Alterations in 5-Enol-Pyruvylshikimate-3 Phosphate Synthase.'
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) dropped 18.8% to $2.72.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) dipped 15.7% to $2.35. Genprex recently xpanded gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 15.4% to $3.4759 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered its price target from $7.5 to $3.5.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 15.3% to $1.3052 after jumping more than 16% on Tuesday.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) dropped 15% to $61.77. SMART Global Holdings reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.60 per share on sales of $415 million to $455 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 14.8% to $1.0901. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dipped 11.5% to $1.91. Flora recently announced it expanded its product distribution through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 11.5% to $94.66.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) dipped 11.4% to $5.05. Connect Biopharma reported detailed dataset from global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
  • Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 11.3% to $181.80. Ambarella unveiled artificial intelligence image signal processor at CES.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) fell 10.4% to $2.7405 after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) fell 5% to $209.77 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + AACG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; RPM International Posts Mixed Q2 Results
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com