34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares climbed 49.7% to $15.45 after the company announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) jumped 43.6% to $4.45 after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares surged 39.4% to $4.2225 after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) jumped 26% to $19.51 after the company announced topline results from the EDG-5506 Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with Becker muscular dystrophy.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 24.6% to $5.78 after the company said its subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has acquired the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) jumped 16.6% to $6.93 as the company was awarded $29.3 million contract for solar canopy design and delivery for EV charging stations.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) gained 14% to $3.8767 as the company received $19 million order for over 150 VMC Optimal E1 Electric Chassis.
- NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) surged 13.4% to $5.28.
- Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 13% to $7.12 after the company announced a new connected vehicle platform with Microsoft, called Wejo Neural Edge.
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 12.8% to $0.2811. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd recently won a new repeat product order.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) jumped 12.7% to $20.16.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) gained 12.6% to $5.45.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) rose 12% to $6.83. Craig-Hallum and Loop Capital initiated coverage on the stock with Buy ratings.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) surged 11.2% to $4.24.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) rose 10.7% to $7.76.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) gained 8% to $2.8955 as the company reiterated its FY21 guidance. The company said it sees FY21 global net revenue to be in middle of guidance range of $12 million-$15 million.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) rose 4.4% to $5.45. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) shares fell 78.5% to $2.93 after the company reported pricing of $15.0 million underwritten public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) shares dipped 33% to $7.38 after the company announced interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease who completed the 24-week treatment period.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) dropped 26.9% to $1.8650 after jumping 114% on Tuesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 25.6% to $0.9670. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped over 85% on Tuesday after the company announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 20.1% to $1.11. The company was recently granted a notice of allowance for a US patent titled 'Wheat Having Resistance to Glyphosate Due to Alterations in 5-Enol-Pyruvylshikimate-3 Phosphate Synthase.'
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) dropped 18.8% to $2.72.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) dipped 15.7% to $2.35. Genprex recently xpanded gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 15.4% to $3.4759 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered its price target from $7.5 to $3.5.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 15.3% to $1.3052 after jumping more than 16% on Tuesday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) dropped 15% to $61.77. SMART Global Holdings reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.60 per share on sales of $415 million to $455 million.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 14.8% to $1.0901. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dipped 11.5% to $1.91. Flora recently announced it expanded its product distribution through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 11.5% to $94.66.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) dipped 11.4% to $5.05. Connect Biopharma reported detailed dataset from global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
- Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 11.3% to $181.80. Ambarella unveiled artificial intelligence image signal processor at CES.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) fell 10.4% to $2.7405 after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) fell 5% to $209.77 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock.
