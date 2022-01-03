35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) shares climbed 110.3% to $7.32. The FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma's IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) gained 48.6% to $3.2850. The stock may be seeing increased interested from retail investors.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) shares climbed 34.7% to $8.35. BTIG initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) rose 25.3% to $2.48 as the company said it received $35 million capital infusion, and announced process for sale of company and consideration of other strategic alternatives.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NES) gained 24% to $3.7696.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) surged 17.7% to $3.18. Applied UV recently announced closing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 16.9% to $25.20.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) gained 15.6% to $8.17 as the company said one of the world’s largest Mobile Network Operators will deploy 4G cellular backhaul over satellite technology from Gilat..
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 15.7% to $1.77 after the company announced it received an acquisition offer for the company at $3.70 per share.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 15.5% to $11.65.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) jumped 14.2% to $2.49.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) surged 13.7% to $3.6750 as the company reported a $7.2 million private placement.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) gained 13.1% to $12.50.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) rose 12.8% to $3.78. Uranium Energy, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 12.7% to $10.78.
- Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) surged 12.7% to $4.1142.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 11.9% to $97.43.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) jumped 11.8% to $3.20.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 10.7% to $25.64.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 10% to $4.71.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 9% to $1,152.02 as the company reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 7.2% to $7.58. Frontline, in November, reported third-quarter operating revenue of $171.8 million, a decline of 30.6% year-over-year.
Losers
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) fell 28.7% to $4.70 after climbing 32% on Friday.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares dipped 28.3% to $6.42. Following discussions with the FDA, Applied Therapeutics decided to hold on submitting a marketing application for AT-007 for Galactosemia pending additional talks with the agency.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGE) fell 16.1% to $0.9151 after jumping 85% on Friday. AgeX Therapeutics recently announced plans to collaborate with University of California, Irvine, on research program for exosome-based therapies for certain brain disorders.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) shares fell 13.9% to $16.73. CNH Industrial NV and Iveco Group executed the deed of demerger whereby, effective January 1, 2022, the relevant Iveco Group business segments separated from CNH Industrial.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 12% to $14.07.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLGN) dropped 11.7% to $13.70 after jumping around 62% on Friday.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) dropped 11.1% to $7.04 after surging 22% on Friday.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 9.9% to $9.08. Nutriband shares climbed 158% on Friday after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares fell 8.8% to $1.0950. Medalist Diversified REIT shares jumped around 18% on Friday after the company announced a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 8% to $486.97.
- SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 7.6% to $0.5126 after declining around 9% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) declined 7.1% to $235.85. Moderna recently announced supply agreement with South Korea for additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine or updated booster candidate in 2022.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dropped 7% to $14.70. Goldman Sachs downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $18.
