36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) jumped 43.1% to $2.6909. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares jumped over 82% on Thursday after the company announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 29.2% to $3.0500. Traders circulated PennyStocks.com post mentioning the stock.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) jumped 23% to $2.8038.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) gained 20.7% to $9.77 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) jumped 19.1% to $3.5852
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 15.6% to $102.79 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 14.8% to $11.89.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) jumped 14.5% to $51.19 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is working with Deutsche Bank on a potential sale.
- Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) gained 13% to $4.18 as the company reported $10,000,000 equity financing.
- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) surged 12.3% to $18.33.
- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) gained 11.5% to $11.10. Airhaus, on Thursday, reported Q3 EPS of $0.13.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) gained 11% to $19.24
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 10.8% to $11.44 after jumping 15% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) gained 10.1% to $1.5196 after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) jumped 9.2% to $4.49 after the company reported Q3 sales results were higher year over year and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 7.7% to $628.54 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company announced a $10 billion buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend from $3.60 to $4.10 per share.
Losers
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell 46.3% to $61.93 after the company said David Meredith has notified the board of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dipped 33.8% to $5.75 after the company priced a 2,898,552 share registered direct offering at $6.90 per share.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) dropped 24.3% to $2.64 after the company announced topline results from its phase 2 GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 21.3% to $4.9103.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 20.7% to $3.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) fell 19.2% to $7.29. LJ10 LLC recently reported 8.09% passive stake in 13G Filing.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares fell 18.2% to $4.0490. Inspira Technologies shares jumped 84% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
- FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) dropped 17.2% to $25.84 after the company reported retirement of CFO Jeffrey Lawrence.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 16.8% to $19.52.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 16.6% to $4.1434. Zacks Small-Cap Research gave the stock a $23 price valuation on Tuesday.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dropped 16.2% to $5.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 14.4% to $9.13.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 14% to $3.44. KLX Energy Services posted a Q3 loss of $2.19 per share.
- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) dropped 9.3% to $6.45. The Real Good Food recently posted Q3 net loss of $190.3K.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) fell 12.8% to $5.46 as the company announced data from ONA-XR in early breast cancer. The company said ONA-XR decreased proliferation in tumors with high PR+ at baseline in early breast cancer.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 11.7% to $1.0601 after dipping more than 29% on Thursday.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) dropped 11.5% to $9.76. Rent the Runway recently posted a Q3 loss of $6.72 per share.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) dipped 10.4% to $18.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 9.4% to $50.95 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares fell 7.4% to $3.07 after surging 16% on Thursday.
