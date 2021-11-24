40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares jumped 109.5% to $5.51 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 48.1% to $25.50 after tumbling 39% on Tuesday. The company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) jumped 38% to $4.80 after the company announced that the first subjects have been enrolled in the MIRA-3 Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating Nyxol Eye Drops in the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) shares gained 29% to $8.32 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $17 price target.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) jumped 23.5% to $3.43.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 23.5% to $2.78. Grom Social Enterprises disclosed that its newest division, Curiosity Ink Media, unwrapped Santa.com.
- Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) jumped 21.3% to $12.34. eCombustible Energy will merge with Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. in a $805 million deal.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) gained 15% to $3.0699. Spark Networks 10% owner Osmium Diamond Lp acquired a total of 1654197 shares at an average price of $2.51.
- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) jumped 14.8% to $9.20.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 14.4% to $0.4810 after Nasdaq granted the company 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirement. The company also entered into favorable credit deal.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 12.6% to $3.83. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) rose 12.5% to $3.5780 after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) rose 10.8% to $30.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 9% to $8.71 after reporting Q3 results.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 9% to $35.10 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares rose 6.1% to $3.31.
Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 34.3% to $4.79 after jumping over 80% on Tuesday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares dipped 30.9% to $1.7699 after jumping around 105% on Tuesday.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) declined 30.2% to $3.9100. Pasithea Therapeutics priced its 8.68 million share private placement at $3.50 per share.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares fell 28.5% to $22.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Jefferies downgraded Nordstrom from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $48 to $30.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 26.1% to $1.7294 after jumping over 75% on Tuesday.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 25.4% to $12.70. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 163% on Tuesday after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares fell 23.6% to $7.64 after surging over 40% on Tuesday.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 21.5% to $18.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares fell 21.5% to $4.5001. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled 'Oral testosterone ester formulations and methods of treating testosterone deficiency comprising same.'
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 21% to $10.42. iSpecimen shares jumped over 48% on Tuesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 20.5% to $1.24 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) fell 19.5% to $6.27. Gracell Biotechnologies shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company reported members of its senior management team intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company ADSs in the open market over the next 3 months.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares fell 18.8% to $42.28 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $48.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) declined 16% to $13.95 after the company announced the FDA placed the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on a partial clinical hold.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) dropped 15.7% to $37.12 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Noah Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $50 price target.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 14.7% to $3.7689 after surging 44% on Tuesday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 14.6% to $259.28. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued disappointing guidance. Autodesk said it sees Q4 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) slipped 14.2% to $3.50 following Q3 results.
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) dropped 13% to $22.10. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) fell 12.3% to $8.10.
- TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) dropped 10.8% to $20.19 following Q3 results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 9.2% to $372.59.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 6.4% to $38.49. Abercrombie & Fitch recently reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10% year-on-year, to $905.16 million, beating the analyst consensus of $896.86 million.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) fell 6.4% to $6.15 after the company received anticipated letter from Nasdaq regarding form 10-Q filing.
