 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares jumped 109.5% to $5.51 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 48.1% to $25.50 after tumbling 39% on Tuesday. The company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) jumped 38% to $4.80 after the company announced that the first subjects have been enrolled in the MIRA-3 Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating Nyxol Eye Drops in the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) shares gained 29% to $8.32 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $17 price target.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) jumped 23.5% to $3.43.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 23.5% to $2.78. Grom Social Enterprises disclosed that its newest division, Curiosity Ink Media, unwrapped Santa.com.
  • Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) jumped 21.3% to $12.34. eCombustible Energy will merge with Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. in a $805 million deal.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) gained 15% to $3.0699. Spark Networks 10% owner Osmium Diamond Lp acquired a total of 1654197 shares at an average price of $2.51.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) jumped 14.8% to $9.20.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 14.4% to $0.4810 after Nasdaq granted the company 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirement. The company also entered into favorable credit deal.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 12.6% to $3.83. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) rose 12.5% to $3.5780 after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) rose 10.8% to $30.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 9% to $8.71 after reporting Q3 results.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 9% to $35.10 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares rose 6.1% to $3.31.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 34.3% to $4.79 after jumping over 80% on Tuesday.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares dipped 30.9% to $1.7699 after jumping around 105% on Tuesday.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) declined 30.2% to $3.9100. Pasithea Therapeutics priced its 8.68 million share private placement at $3.50 per share.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares fell 28.5% to $22.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Jefferies downgraded Nordstrom from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $48 to $30.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 26.1% to $1.7294 after jumping over 75% on Tuesday.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 25.4% to $12.70. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 163% on Tuesday after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares fell 23.6% to $7.64 after surging over 40% on Tuesday.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 21.5% to $18.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares fell 21.5% to $4.5001. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled 'Oral testosterone ester formulations and methods of treating testosterone deficiency comprising same.'
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 21% to $10.42. iSpecimen shares jumped over 48% on Tuesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 20.5% to $1.24 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of common stock.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) fell 19.5% to $6.27. Gracell Biotechnologies shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company reported members of its senior management team intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company ADSs in the open market over the next 3 months.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares fell 18.8% to $42.28 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $48.
  • Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) declined 16% to $13.95 after the company announced the FDA placed the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on a partial clinical hold.
  • Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) dropped 15.7% to $37.12 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Noah Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $50 price target.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 14.7% to $3.7689 after surging 44% on Tuesday.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 14.6% to $259.28. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued disappointing guidance. Autodesk said it sees Q4 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) slipped 14.2% to $3.50 following Q3 results.
  • NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) dropped 13% to $22.10. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) fell 12.3% to $8.10.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) dropped 10.8% to $20.19 following Q3 results.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 9.2% to $372.59.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 6.4% to $38.49. Abercrombie & Fitch recently reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10% year-on-year, to $905.16 million, beating the analyst consensus of $896.86 million.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) fell 6.4% to $6.15 after the company received anticipated letter from Nasdaq regarding form 10-Q filing.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + ANF)

Analysts Slash Price Targets On Autodesk Post Q3 Results
Nordstrom's and Gap Bring Retail Inventories Under Scrutiny
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com