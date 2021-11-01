28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 333.9% to $11.02 in pre-market trading. ABVC Biopharma’s S-3 showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 114.5% to $19.95 in pre-market trading. Better Therapeutics, Inc reported the completion of its business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 35.6% to $0.82 in pre-market trading. The company, on Friday, announced it received full data tables from its pharmacokinetic study and submitted a briefing package to the FDA.
- Ophazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 31.8% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after the company issued a regulatory update following Type A meeting with the FDA on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 17.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies will highlight new long-term data from REALISE trial at American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting.
- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) rose 12.8% to $6.43 in pre-market trading. Archer Aviation is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) rose 12.7% to $9.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Friday.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 12.7% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. ION recently announced preliminary Q3 revenues of $44 to $45 million.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) rose 11.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) rose 11.2% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) rose 10.9% to $16.68 in pre-market trading. IonQ is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Monday, November 15th, 2021.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 10.9% to $49.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, bringing gross proceeds of global offering to around $102.0 million.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) rose 10.6% to $53.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $47 per share.
- Switchback II Corporation. (NYSE: SWBK) rose 9.2% to $10.95 in pre-market trading.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 8.4% to $0.67 in pre-market trading. Meten Holding on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with AGM Group Holdings for blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) rose 8.2% to $9.16 in pre-market trading.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 7.6% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 13% on Friday.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares rose 7.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) rose 7.2% to $39.12 in pre-market trading. Harley-Davidson, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and motorcycle sales results.
Losers
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) fell 42.3% to $9.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday. Laureate Education is expected to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares fell 14.5% to $12.18 in pre-market trading after jumping around 42% on Friday.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) shares fell 10.1% to $5.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Friday.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares fell 9.2% to $15.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 39% on Friday.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 6.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. Guardforce shares jumped 26% on Friday after the company announced it has engaged MZ Group, an investor relations company, to ' lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.'
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) fell 6.3% to $14.89 in pre-market trading. AirSculpt Technologies jumped around 45% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 5.3% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Friday.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) fell 5.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.2% to $37.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported delivery of 3,667 vehicles in October 2021, a decrease of 27.5% year-over-year.
