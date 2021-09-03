 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 35% to $7.43. Cellect Biotechnology announced the first ApoGraft transplantation in a Leukemia patient in a clinical trial in the U.S. ApoGraft is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following bone marrow transplantation.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 32% to $5.59 after gaining 23% on Thursday. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for its ablation program.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares rose 25.8% to $2.78 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 21.5% to $488.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares climbed 21% to $28.08. The FDA approved Impel NeuroPharma’s Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 16.8% to $6.04.
  • The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) jumped 16.4% to $10.30. L S Starrett reported an FY21 sales increase of 9% year-over-year to $219.64 million.
  • Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares climbed 13.1% to $24.79.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 12.9% to $8.50. Aehr Test Systems recently received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 12.4% to $2.8999 after the company announced it signed a term sheet to acquire 51% of the equity of Shanghai Dianfa Internet Technology.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) jumped 11.8% to $13.67. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.35 a share.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) climbed 11% to $4.5250 after the company announced 1H sales of $12.7 million, up 183% year over year.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) jumped 11% to $14.99.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) gained 10.5% to $48.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) jumped 10.4% to $21.79 after reporting strong quarterly results. The company also appointed Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) gained 8.5% to $128.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 8.1% to $0.5011.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 6.8% to $5.22 after jumping 17% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares dipped 81.1% to $5.40 after the company announced the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance. Several analysts downgraded the stock also.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) fell 26.8% to $17.23 after jumping 69% on Thursday.
  • ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) dropped 26.5% to $2.2110. ClearSign Technologies reported notification of hold for ExxonMobil project.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 25.5% to $7.00 after the company announced pricing of a $192.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market to help secure the initial order of 60,000 miners.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) fell 19.3% to $9.63. Joby Aviation and NASA recently announced plans to join forces to study the acoustic signature of the all-electric Joby aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.
  • JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) dipped 15.6% to $10.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 15.5% to $9.51.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares fell 13.4% to $12.05 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) dropped 12.1% to $7.58.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) dipped 12% to $7.96.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 11.1% to $2.87 following Q4 results.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 11.1% to $4.5150. Data Storage shares surged around 30% on Thursday after the company announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 11% to $5.93.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) fell 10% to $4.54. Recruiter.Com Group recently completed the acquisition of Novo Group, Inc., a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 9.2% to $11.89 after jumping over 18% on Thursday. The company recently said it swung to a quarterly loss.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 8.5% to $5.54. Scopus BioPharma shares jumped over 20% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) dropped 7% to $8.39.

