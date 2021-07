Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 42 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.38. The stock was down 9.14% on the session.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.