Range
9.7 - 9.72
Vol / Avg.
46.6K/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
418.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 11:15AM
Freedom Acquisition I Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freedom Acquisition I Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freedom Acquisition I (FACT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE: FACT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freedom Acquisition I's (FACT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freedom Acquisition I.

Q

What is the target price for Freedom Acquisition I (FACT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freedom Acquisition I

Q

Current Stock Price for Freedom Acquisition I (FACT)?

A

The stock price for Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE: FACT) is $9.71 last updated Today at 7:04:40 PM.

Q

Does Freedom Acquisition I (FACT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freedom Acquisition I.

Q

When is Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) reporting earnings?

A

Freedom Acquisition I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freedom Acquisition I (FACT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freedom Acquisition I.

Q

What sector and industry does Freedom Acquisition I (FACT) operate in?

A

Freedom Acquisition I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.