30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) jumped 56.4% to $30.07 after the company disclosed topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares gained 33.9% to $4.5511 after the company won a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares climbed 32% to $11.23 after the company announced it presented evidence that its ZYESAMI helps prevent "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19.
- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) jumped 24.9% to $77.46 after Ingersoll Rand offered to buy the company for $85 per share. On June 21, 2021, the SPX Flow Board of Directors rejected the proposal.
- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) surged 19.6% to $12.20. Celularity closed the merger with GX Acquisition, giving Celularity $138 million to push the NK cell and T cell therapies into early-stage trials.
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares gained 19.4% to $3.8105 after dropping around 9% on Friday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) surged 18.7% to $9.25 amid increased concerns over the weekend related to coronavirus delta variant. Note: Alpha Pro Tech has been the facemask/personal protective equipment play.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) gained 16.5% to $8.60.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) jumped 15.9% to $4.36.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares surged 15.5% to $6.69.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 11.9% to $3.37 after gaining around 12% on Friday.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) jumped 9.2% to $10.43.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) gained 7.3% to $9.76.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 4.3% to $185.22. Zoom Video Communications announced plans to buy Five9 in a $14.7 billion all-stock deal that will help it boost its presence beyond video chat
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares dropped 44.9% to $3.92 after the company priced 13.33 million shares at $4.5 per share to raise $60 million in a secondary public offering.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) dipped 20.6% to $4.7179. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector traded lower in sympathy with the over market amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have clouded recovery outlook.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 20.3% to $1.69 after jumping more than 40% on Friday.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) dipped 19.1% to $4.29. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NYSE: CPOP) fell 16.6% to $7.26 after dropping 8% on Friday.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 16.2% to $5.17. Alzamend Neuro, earlier during the month, announced it submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of AL001.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) dropped 14.1% to $2.7474. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) declined 13.3% to $2.79.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 11.8% to $5.40.
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) shares slipped 11.4% to $8.60. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) fell 10.8% to $11.14. Membership Collective Group recently raised $420 million in an initial public offering.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) dipped 9.9% to $3.6301.
- Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) dropped 9.8% to $18.85. Blend Labs shares jumped 16% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $18 a share.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) declined 9% to $249.40 amid Zoom acquiring phone service provider Five9.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 8.5% to $37.84 after tumbling 10% on Friday.
- Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) fell 7.3% to $9.95 trading after rising around 4% on Friday.
