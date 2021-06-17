 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 68.5% to $5.51 after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) climbed 44.6% to $2.9499 after the company announced breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology.
  • 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares jumped 34% to $2.99 after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) surged 20% to $4.9000 after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $6 to $18.
  • Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) gained 19.2% to $10.61. The company's Chief Scientific Officer on Wednesday disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares. The company also has an Alzheimer's candidate and could be seeing volatility following Biogen's recent FDA approval.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) climbed 15.4% to $32.28 after the company announced it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the FDA for the first version of its multi-source Nanox.ARC.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 14.7% to $2.73 after the company announced it submitted a grant to the U.K. COVID Therapeutics Advisory Panel to support further clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab as a 'Take Home' COVID-19 treatment.
  • iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) surged 14.2% to $11.59 after the company said it was selected by competitive bid by two of the most important entities in the municipal EV fleet and off-grid charging networks.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) jumped 13.2% to $4.92. Capricor Therapeutics said it will present findings from HOPE-2 Open-Label extension study at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2021 Conference.
  • Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) surged 13% to $4.5765.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 12.9% to $4.6299. HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10.
  • ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) jumped 12.8% to $30.06. Keybanc maintained ThredUp with an Overweight and raised the price target from $22 to $32.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) jumped 12.8% to $7.22.
  • KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) shares gained 12.8% to $2.56 after the company announced it received a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircrafts.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 12.3% to $4.4662.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 11.9% to $5.59. The FDA has accepted for review Agenus marketing application seeking approval for balstilimab for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares rose 10.1% to $5.45 after the company announced Phase 1 trial of STS101 data showed that all three dose strengths administered with its improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 8.3% to $17.07 after the company announced a partnership with CNH Industrial to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares rose 7.3% to $11.10 after dropping 23% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares dipped 42.6% to $54.43 after the company said results of the second interim analysis of CureVac's international Phase 2b/3 study of its first-generation vaccine candidate showed vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity. The company also said the trial did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 24.1% to $6.06. Gaucho Group shares surged 95% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 19.9% to $14.17. Urban One filed prospectus related to offer, sale from time to time of up to 2.9 million shares of common stock.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 18.8% to $11.25 after the company priced its 3.6 million share offering at $11 per share.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 17.2% to $4.96 after jumping 18% on Wednesday. The company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 16.5% to $3.45 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock..
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares fell 13.6% to $5.68. BriaCell Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 12.5% to $11.69.
  • Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 11.5% to $2.9826.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) slipped 10.8% to $16.92.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) fell 10.6% to $51.54.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) dropped 10.5% to $7.01 following Q1 results.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 8.2% to $16.20. Guggenheim downgraded Honest Co from Buy to Neutral.
  • Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) fell 5.7% to $5.45 following a 10% surge in the previous session.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) fell 4.1% to $18.56 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares at $17.50 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + AGEN)

Agenus Gains As Balstilimab US Application Accepted For Review In Cervical Cancer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2021
8 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com