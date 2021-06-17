34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 68.5% to $5.51 after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) climbed 44.6% to $2.9499 after the company announced breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares jumped 34% to $2.99 after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) surged 20% to $4.9000 after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $6 to $18.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) gained 19.2% to $10.61. The company's Chief Scientific Officer on Wednesday disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares. The company also has an Alzheimer's candidate and could be seeing volatility following Biogen's recent FDA approval.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) climbed 15.4% to $32.28 after the company announced it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the FDA for the first version of its multi-source Nanox.ARC.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 14.7% to $2.73 after the company announced it submitted a grant to the U.K. COVID Therapeutics Advisory Panel to support further clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab as a 'Take Home' COVID-19 treatment.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) surged 14.2% to $11.59 after the company said it was selected by competitive bid by two of the most important entities in the municipal EV fleet and off-grid charging networks.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) jumped 13.2% to $4.92. Capricor Therapeutics said it will present findings from HOPE-2 Open-Label extension study at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2021 Conference.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) surged 13% to $4.5765.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 12.9% to $4.6299. HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) jumped 12.8% to $30.06. Keybanc maintained ThredUp with an Overweight and raised the price target from $22 to $32.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) jumped 12.8% to $7.22.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) shares gained 12.8% to $2.56 after the company announced it received a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircrafts.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 12.3% to $4.4662.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 11.9% to $5.59. The FDA has accepted for review Agenus marketing application seeking approval for balstilimab for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares rose 10.1% to $5.45 after the company announced Phase 1 trial of STS101 data showed that all three dose strengths administered with its improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 8.3% to $17.07 after the company announced a partnership with CNH Industrial to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares rose 7.3% to $11.10 after dropping 23% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares dipped 42.6% to $54.43 after the company said results of the second interim analysis of CureVac's international Phase 2b/3 study of its first-generation vaccine candidate showed vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity. The company also said the trial did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 24.1% to $6.06. Gaucho Group shares surged 95% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 19.9% to $14.17. Urban One filed prospectus related to offer, sale from time to time of up to 2.9 million shares of common stock.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 18.8% to $11.25 after the company priced its 3.6 million share offering at $11 per share.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 17.2% to $4.96 after jumping 18% on Wednesday. The company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 16.5% to $3.45 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock..
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares fell 13.6% to $5.68. BriaCell Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 12.5% to $11.69.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 11.5% to $2.9826.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) slipped 10.8% to $16.92.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) fell 10.6% to $51.54.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) dropped 10.5% to $7.01 following Q1 results.
- The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 8.2% to $16.20. Guggenheim downgraded Honest Co from Buy to Neutral.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) fell 5.7% to $5.45 following a 10% surge in the previous session.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) fell 4.1% to $18.56 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares at $17.50 per share.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas