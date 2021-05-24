 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares jumped 123.7% to $13.33 after the company reported the FDA approval of IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
  • MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) gained 58.2% to $27.05 after Fundamental Advisors announced plans to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $161.7 million.
  • Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) gained 43% to $3.41 after the company highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares jumped 35.1% to $1.7697. The company, last week, recently Q1 results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 30.7% to $4.47 after climbing 30% on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics recommended stockholders vote for all proposals related to merger with ReShape Lifesciences.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 15.5% to $24.33. Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft completed its first spaceflight from New Mexico's Spaceport America, AP reported.
  • Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) gained 14% to $57.20 after the company added $50 million to buyback program.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) surged 13.3% to $2.73 after Xeris Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire the company for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs), valuing Strongbridge at approximately $267 million.
  • Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) shares jumped 12.5% to $18.87. Inhibrx, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
  • CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 11.7% to $4.58 after the company announced a strategic cooperation with MCT to jointly develop a next generation loan trading software and to explore global financial technology services market.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) gained 10.7% to $4.95.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Co (NYSE: MCF) climbed 10.7% to $4.20. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
  • CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 9.8% to $4.50 after the company announced a strategic cooperation with MCT to jointly develop a next generation loan trading software and to explore global financial technology services market.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) gained 9.5% to $11.09.
  • ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) gained 9.2% to $23.76.
  • UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) gained 9.1% to $85.91.
  • Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares climbed 8.7% to $5.11. Lucira Health, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 8.2% to $115.35. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded Beyond Meat from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target Monday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares dipped 40.2% to $16.98 after the company reported results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating aldafermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2/F3). The study did not meet its primary endpoint evaluating a dose-response improvement in liver fibrosis by more than 1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55).
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares dropped 30.8% to $0.99 after the company priced its $40 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. Meten EdtechX Education shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company said April gross billing for junior English-language teaching was up 1,900%year over year and student enrollment was up 758% year over year.
  • China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) shares fell 17.4% to $10.58 after dropping 15% on Friday.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 15% to $0.36. Castor Maritime reported a reverse stock split to be effective May 28, 2021.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 13.1% to $37.30. TAL Education shares dropped 10% on Friday amid a potential rotation out of larger-cap Chinese education names in to smaller cap plays.
  • Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) shares declined 12.9% to $6.51. Shift Technologies is seeking to raise $75 million from a private institutional offering of senior notes due 2026.
  • New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 12.7% to $9.70 after Chinese President Xi commented on the need for regulation in online education.
  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 11.8% to $8.22.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 11.8% to $11.94.
  • Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 11.7% to $2.40. Enveric Biosciences announced plans to acquire MagicMed Industries.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 11.4% to $19.04. GSX Techedu is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 26.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 11.1% to $2.24 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) dropped 11.1% to $24.47 after dropping 24% on Friday.
  • 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 10.7% to $20.18.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 9.1% to $13.30.
  • Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares declined 8.6% to $11.00. Stable Road Acquisition said Momentus has informed the company it does not expect to fly any missions in 2021 based on info from SpaceX.
  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) dropped 7.9% to $30.30 after the company filed for an offering worth up to $110 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRPA + APM)

Aptorum's Shares Jump After ALS-4 Targeting Staphylococcus Aureus Shows Encouraging Action In Early-Stage Study
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com