Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Tuesday's morning session saw 33 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ).
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 6.56% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.93%.
  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.36. The stock traded up 3.68%.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.00.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares moved down 6.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $69.53, drifting down 6.56%.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares set a new yearly low of $44.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.88. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.23%.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares hit a yearly low of $11.72. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) shares hit a yearly low of $25.56. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
  • So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares fell to $8.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.20 on Tuesday, moving down 0.09%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.81. The stock traded down 1.82%.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.32 and moving down 0.05%.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Tuesday, moving down 1.08%.
  • VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) stock drifted down 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.88.
  • Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Tuesday, moving down 3.55%.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) stock hit $10.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.16%.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares set a new yearly low of $6.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.02%.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.71. The stock traded down 2.47%.
  • NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) stock drifted down 0.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.70.
  • GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Tuesday, moving down 1.62%.
  • ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.08%.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ:AUBN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.89. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.09. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

