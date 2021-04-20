Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 33 companies set new 52-week lows.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ).

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.93%.

