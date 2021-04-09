44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) shares jumped 111.5% to close at $55.00 on Thursday.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) gained 52.1% to close at $11.51 on Thursday. GI Partners has agreed to acquire Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider ORBCOMM for $1.1 billion, including net debt.
- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) climbed 51.7% to settle at $15.32 after the company announced a merger agreement to combine Aria Energy and Archaea Energy into the industry-leading renewable natural gas platform.
- Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) shares surged 44.6% to close at $14.55 on Thursday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) gained 30.4% to settle at $6.00. Virpax Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from a sciatic nerve preclinical study designed to evaluate Probudur, Virpax's liposomal bupivacaine product candidate.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 28.9% to settle at $7.49 after the company announced it received an unsolicited non-binding offer to acquires all shares of its common stock for $9 per share.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) surged 25.5% to close at $78.21 as the company said it acquired Punchh for $500 million in cash and stock.
- Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) surged 25% to close at $114.34. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Century Bancorp, announced they have entered into a definitive all-cash merger agreement.
- Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) jumped 22% to close at $17.49.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) gained 20.8% to close at $3.89. Auris Medical will provide business update on AM-301 program on April 13, 2021.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) jumped 20.4% to close at $8.85 following reports suggesting that the company was mentioned and approved in 10 states to participate in the global and professional direct contracting model.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) climbed 19.7% to close at $4.87.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) jumped 19.4% to close at $13.87.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) jumped 18.5% to close at $2.82 following earlier 13D filing from Tim Maguire showing a 6.2% stake in company.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) surged 18% to close at $5.91.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) jumped 17.5% to close at $8.41. Jiayin Group’s variable interest entity Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd recently inked an agreement with Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd to acquire the additional stake for an aggregate consideration of RMB95 million, reaching a 95% stake ownership in Shanghai Bweenet.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) gained 17% to close at $22.70.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) jumped 15.1% to close at $4.88. The company recently received a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 14.5% to close at $28.40.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) gained 14.4% to settle at $29.17 ahead of the fireside chat between the company's chairman and the CEO of its expected merger partner, Stem, to discuss the merger agreement on April 12.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) surged 14.1% to close at $19.20.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 13.6% to settle at $5.50 after the company announced that it received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its eprenetapopt for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 13.2% to settle at $8.76.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) climbed 11.8% to settle at $12.21.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 11.3% to close at $3.54. Immutep shares gained 5% on Wednesday after the company announced the grant of patent number EP3317301 entitled "Combination therapies comprising antibody molecules to LAG-3" by the European Patent Office.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) gained 8.7% to close at $11.61. Identiv priced 3.3 million shares at $10.65 per share to raise $35 million in gross proceeds in a secondary public offering.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 7.7% to close at $49.82 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
Losers
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares dipped 48.5% to close at $42.30 on Thursday after jumping 110% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 29.9% to close at $1.55 after the company said it bought $10 million deal offering of its common stock.
- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) shares declined 15.1% to settle at $17.40. Franklin Wireless was recently informed regarding battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc.(NASDAQ: BNSO) dropped 12% to settle at $8.70 after climbing 45% on Wednesday.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) tumbled 11.9% to close at $20.52. The company, last month, reported Q4 results.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 10.6% to settle at $5.14. Multiple Form 3 filings late Monday night showed new stakes by insiders.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) dropped 10.6% to close at $35.29 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY22 earnings forecast.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dipped 10.4% to close at $6.44.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) dropped 10.3% to settle at $2.69.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) fell 10.2% to close at $2.20 as the company announced pricing of $30.1 million public offering.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 10.1% to settle at $7.40. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company, and Northwell Health, announced they established a SARS-CoV-2 mutation and variant tracking program.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 9.3% to close at $3.52 after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) fell 8.5% to close at $4.30.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) declined 8.5% to settle at $10.02 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 8.3% to close at $5.30 after climbing 28% on Wednesday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 7.6% to close at $11.64.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 5% to close at $16.04 after the company announced a primary and secondary common stock offering.
