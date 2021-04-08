36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) shares jumped 110.7% to close at $82.17 on Wednesday. UTime shares jumped 875% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) gained 44.6% to settle at $9.89.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares rose 28.4% to settle at $5.78. A post on a Reddit thread late Tuesday, which has since then been deleted, called upon traders to buy the stock to initiate a short squeeze over the next five trading days.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) gained 27.1% to close at $34.48.
- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) jumped 25.7% to close at $9.87 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 22.2% to close at $2.59. ION Geophysical, recently, reported preliminary Q1 results.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) jumped 19.3% to settle at $6.68.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) gained 18.2% to close at $5.85. Seelos Therapeutics recently announced a strategic device partnership with AptarGroup.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) surged 14.5% to close at $12.35.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 14% to settle at $10.26.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) jumped 13.2% to close at $8.23 after the company, and Northwell Health, announced they established a SARS-CoV-2 mutation and variant tracking program.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 13% to close at $5.66.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 12.8% to close at $2.02. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $4.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) rose 12.1% to settle at $3.88.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 11.3% to close at $7.19.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 10.8% to close at $1.23 after Form 4 filings from company executives showed the CEO bought 100k shares and CFO bought 50k shares.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) jumped 8.5% to close at $71.35.
Losers
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares dipped 43% to close at $5.66 on Wednesday after after a murky disclosure for roxadustat, the company’s anemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients. While preparing for an advisory committee meeting ahead of potential approval of roxadustat, FibroGen said it realized it submitted altered information to the FDA about the drug’s cardiovascular safety.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 22.8% to close at $7.18 after the company priced its underwritten public offering for proceeds of approximately $50.0 million.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) fell 20.4% to close at $6.21 after the company announced it is suspending its quarterly dividend to 'maximize repayment of debt while it evaluates corporate structure.'
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 18.4% to close at $10.45 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday. Romeo Power and PACCAR entered into long-term supply agreement for Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) fell 17.3% to settle at $7.51 after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: GALT) fell 15% to close at $2.38 after climbing 35% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of NAVIGATEnash.com, its dedicated trial website.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 14.9% to settle at $24.81. The9 recently announced pricing of an 3,765,100 ADS bought deal offering at $33.20 per ADS.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) fell 14.9% to close at $3.83.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dipped 14.3% to settle at $6.68.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dropped 13.9% to close at $24.57.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 13.9% to settle at $2.41.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) fell 13.2% to close at $4.00.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) tumbled 13.2% to settle at $7.75.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 13.1% to close at $10.91.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares declined 12.9% to close at $22.23 after the company announced it plans to offer up to $750 million in convertible senior notes.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dipped 11.7% to close at $8.33.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) declined 11.3% to settle at $26.34. Roth Capital maintained PLBY Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $35.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dropped 10.9% to close at $7.58.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 8.3% to close at $11.45. Scienjoy shares surged 30% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters..
