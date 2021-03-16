45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares jumped 152.6% to $4.8752 as the company reported $2 million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares climbed 51.7% to $3.0950 after the company announced it has signed a $42.7 million out-licensing deal with Ewopharma. Can-Fite will receive $2.25 million upfront and an additional $40.45 million upon achievement of milestones.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) gained 37.3% to $2.91. Streamline Health Solutions signed a contract with a 1,300-bed, Epic EMR-based health system in Arizona.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) jumped 36.7% to $2.42 after the company's CFO disclosed an open market purchase of 13,793 shares at $1.45 per share. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) rose 31.5% to $17.28 after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and sales.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares climbed 31.4% to $3.8930 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) jumped 29.8% to $5.80. Anchiano Therapeutics said its shareholders voted to approve a merger with Chemomab and the issuance of Anchiano shares in connection with the pending merger. Shareholders also approved a reverse split of Anchiano's common shares.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 25.5% to $13.23.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 25% to $14.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported it sees FY21 sales growth of 75-80%.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) gained 24.7% to $52.98 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $50 price target.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) surged 24% to $37.43. Rubius Therapeutics reported a proposed offering of $150 million of common stock.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 22.5% to $10.40.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) climbed 22.2% to $7.87 following Q4 results.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) gained 20.9% to $55.21 after the company announced 19 new enterprise-level deals for 2021.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) rose 19.3% to $12.74. eToro will merge with FinTech Acquisition Corp V in a deal valuing the investment network at an implied equity value of $10.4 billion..
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) jumped 17.3% to $3.18 after the company announced it established a physical uranium initiative. The company also announced it has $65.8 million in cash and equity holdings.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) shares climbed 16.9% to $11.66 after the company reported the acquisition of a 6% ownership interest in Moolec Science Ltd..
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) gained 16.8% to $4.38.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) rose 15.4% to $4.35. NTN Buzztime said its stockholders approved the proposed merger between NTN and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.
- Pixelworks, Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 15% to $3.99.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) rose 14.7% to $4.30. Sypris Solutions is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 18.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 13% to $1.74 after surging around 13% on Monday.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 12.9% to $14.35.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 12.6% to $3.15.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) rose 9.2% to $6.38 as the cmmpany received a $6.5 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares gained 8.3% to $155.37 after the company announced the first participants are dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the pediatric population.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 30.8% to $6.58 after the company reported interim functional, biomarker data, and patient-reported outcome measures from its ongoing IGNITE Phase 1/2 trial of its lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)..
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) fell 28.8% to $30.03 after the company reported a bought deal offering of 416,600 shares of common stock at $32.50 per share.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) shares tumbled 26.5% to $6.17 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an electronic artwork trading platform and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) shares dipped 25.4% to $6.94 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Sigma Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 23.3% to $5.86. Sigma Labs shares jumped 128% on Monday after the company announced a contract with Lockheed Martin for its PrintRite3D product.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 22.6% to $55.44 after jumping over 49% on Monday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 21.6% to $23.00 after the company reported pricing of $200 million underwritten public offering.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 18% to $3.0850. Exela Technologies said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $314.1 million.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) dipped 17.7% to $13.25.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) declined 15.7% to $2.62.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell 15.5% to $4.9699 after the company reported proposed exchangeable senior notes offering.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 15.2% to $2.6050. Check-Cap shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced FDA approval to begin a study of its C-Scan device.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 13.8% to $3.6199. Acer Therapeutics shares traded higher on Monday amid reports of investor M&A speculation involving the company and Relief Therapeutics.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) tumbled 13.2% to $16.65 after the company reported a 5 million share common stock offering.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 12.3% to $192.99.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) fell 12.2% to $7.68. ZK International shares traded higher on Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 11.8% to $22.37 after the company issued results for full year 2020.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shares declined 10.3% to $21.03.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 9.8% to $4.5981.
