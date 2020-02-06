Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

29 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 5:23pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Uber Technologies (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Myomo (NASDAQ: MYO) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales results.
  • Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $10 million development milestone payment under its worldwide licensing agreement with Merck for the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of MK-5890.
  • Century Communities (NASDAQ: CCS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Bill.com (NASDAQ: BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • DXC Technology (NASDAQ: DXC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Assertio (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares trading higher following news the company will sell US rights to its nucynta franchise for $375 million in cash.
  • Lightpath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares trading higher following Q2 results.

Losers

  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary endpoint in its Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA did not reach statistical significance.
  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $75 million offering.
  • MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Zendesk (NASDAQ: ZEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Mark Capone, resigned.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock and warrants offering of no disclosed size.
  • Teradata (NASDAQ: TDC) shares trading lower following better-than-expected Q4 earnings but Q1 and FY20 guidance which was weak.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares trading lower following report Intercontinental Exchange has said it decided to end discussions with the company.
  • Fleetcor (NASDAQ: FLT) shares trading lower following mixed Q4 results and weaker-than-expected FY20 guidance.
  • Manitowoc (NASDAQ: MTW) shares trading lower following mixed Q4 results.
  • ADMA (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares trading lower following $75 million common stock offering.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares trading lower following confirmation of job cuts and news its CEO will step down. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMA + ACB)

Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth To Retire Amid Company 'Transformation'
Altitude Partner Roderick Stephan Talks Distressed Debt Investment In Cannabis
Tilray, Aurora Cannabis Layoffs May Signal Industrywide Problem
Report: Aurora Cannabis Set To Trim Workforce By 10%
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Inside Old Pal's 'Legalize Humanity' Gallery Pop-Up In Benefit Of Immigrant And Refugee Assistance NGO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga