30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) rose 24.4% to $11.02 in pre-market trading after the company raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 9.9% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after the company signed a multi-year contract with The Green Organic Dutchman to extract and purify cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis and hemp biomass.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 9.1% to $3.48 in pre-market trading. SAExploration highlighted completion of shallow water ocean-bottom marine seismic project.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares rose 7.2% to $4.48 in pre-market trading after Travertine Creek disclosed a 12 percent stake in the company
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) rose 7.2% to $8.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.47 percent on Tuesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7% to $134.89 in pre-market trading after falling 25.02 percent on Tuesday.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares rose 6.6% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 EPS up from last year.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NYSE: NVTR) rose 6.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company filed regulatory submission with the FDA for its Algovita with full-body MR-Conditional approval.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares rose 5.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 45.45 percent on Tuesday.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) rose 5.4% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 5.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading. Synlogic and Ginkgo Bioworks disclosed a platform collaboration for accelerated development of novel synthetic biotic medicines.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 5% to $92.17 in pre-market trading.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 4.4% to $15.09 in pre-market trading
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) rose 4.2% to $5.03 in pre-market trading after being granted FDA approval of NOCITA 10 mL vial.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 3.7% to $11.21 in pre-market trading after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 3.5% to $224.78 in pre-market trading. Tesla held its annual shareholder meeting Tuesday evening.
Losers
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 19.3% to $41.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and cut FY2019 sales guidance.
- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 10.2% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after receiving a non-compliance notification from NASDAQ. The company is pursuing options to resolve the issue.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.8% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.42 percent on Tuesday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 9.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 28.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 6.5% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.15), up from $(0.48) year-over-year. Sales came in at $3.54 million, down from $3.938 million year over year.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 6% to $9.53 in pre-market trading after rising 36.11 percent on Tuesday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 5.4% to $235.91 in pre-market trading. Nomura downgraded Trade Desk from Neutral to Reduce and announced a $144 price target.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 4.7% to $32.45 in pre-market trading.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 4.4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading.
- Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) shares fell 4.3% to $90.65 in pre-market trading amid a Bloomberg report Dassault Systems is near a deal to buy the company.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 4.3% to $37.21 in pre-market trading.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 4% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.79 percent on Tuesday.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) fell 4% to $20.21 in pre-market trading.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 3.9% to $16.20 in pre-market trading.
