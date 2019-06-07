25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 24.1 percent to $123.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares rose 16.1 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed FDA approval for a non-adjunctive indication for the Eversense 90-day CGM system.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 15.2 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares rose 13.3 percent to $90.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 10.1 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for gene therapies.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 8.6 percent to $51.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 7.4 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by Elliott at $6.50 per share.
- Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) rose 6.8 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) rose 6.1 percent to $44.47 in pre-market trading. Sanofi CEO Brandicourt will leave the company from September 1. Paul Hudson will become new Sanofi CEO effective September 1.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) rose 5.7 percent to $230.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) rose 5.2 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading. American Eagle announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1375 per share.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 4.6 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 4.6 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading following reports that the company is nearing a deal to combine with Eldorado Resorts.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 4.3 percent to $10.68 in pre-market trading after climbing 92.48 percent on Thursday.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 4.1 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported an reinstatement of a CE mark for its Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares rose 3.7 percent to $20.03 in pre-market trading.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 3.2 percent to $38.05 in pre-market trading.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 2.9 percent to $22.85 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) fell 19.4 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 18.1 percent to $44.87 in pre-market trading despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 16.3 percent to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) fell 4.8 percent to $84.82 in pre-market trading.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 3.8 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 29.05 percent on Thursday.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 2.9 percent to $94.75 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) shares fell 2.5 percent to $41.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.61 percent on Thursday.
