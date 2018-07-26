32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares rose 19.1 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading following a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 11.8 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) rose 8.8 percent to $20.95 in pre-market trading amid report that the company is considering buyout approaches from Apollo and Blackstone-Carlyle pairing.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 8.2 percent to $20.55 in pre-market trading. Seadrill disclosed that its stock has been approved for listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 6.1 percent to $17.03 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares rose 5.7 percent to $54.80 in pre-market trading following results for the six months to June.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares rose 5.1 percent to $62.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced it has terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) rose 4.6 percent to $143.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) rose 4.6 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares rose 4 percent to $17.83 in pre-market trading. Electro Scientific is expected to release Q1 results on August 1.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) rose 3.6 percent to $40.96 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Mondelez International Inc (NYSE: CR) rose 3.6 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares rose 3.2 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
Losers
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares fell 39 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Superconductor Technologies priced its 2.57 million share common stock offering for $9 million in gross proceeds.
- Facebook, Inc.. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 18.7 percent to $176.75 in pre-market trading. Facebook reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 14.5 percent to $9.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 50.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) fell 13.7 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares fell 11.6 percent to $87 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM Incorporated announced it has terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock. NXP also reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares fell 10.8 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of $50 million in ordinary shares.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) shares fell 10.6 percent to $194.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued a weak forecast.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 10.6 percent to $343.00 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai reported detailed results of Phase II clinical study of BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease at the AAIC 2018.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 10.5 percent to $14.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also announced plans to cut 2,200 employees.
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) fell 9.6 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares fell 8.5 percent to $12.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 8.1 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 7.7 percent to $37.71 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 7.5 percent to $21.47 in the pre-market trading session after reporting Q2 results.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 7.2 percent to $4.01 in pre-market trading after surging 28.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 6.2 percent to $7.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.65 percent on Wednesday.
- MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) fell 5.5 percent to $166.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) fell 5.2 percent to $18 in pre-market trading. Ichor is expected to release Q2 results on August 7.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 3.4 percent to $10.16 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
