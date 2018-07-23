34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) rose 53.8 percent to $3.11 after the company and Twin River Worldwide Holdings disclosed a merger agreement.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) jumped 34.2 percent to $64.25 after the company agreed to be acquired by Apollo’s RCCH HealthCare Partners for $65 per share in cash.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares gained 29.3 percent to $59.99 after reporting positive Phase 2 data for bardoxolone.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) climbed 22 percent to $13.229 after the provider of proppant and logistics solutions said it reached an agreement to acquire FB Industries, a marketer of silo-based frac sand management systems for an initial cost of $60 million. The company also signed an amendment to an existing sand supply agreement with a supermajor E&P customer.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) jumped 19.7 percent to $0.7599 after the company reported a co-promotion agreement with Baush Health Companies for the exclusive right to promote NeutraSal to oncology market in the United States.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) gained 15.1 percent to $1.03 after the company disclosed that preliminary data from first cohort dosing in CRV431 Phase1/2a trial suggested drug is safe and well tolerated.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) climbed 15 percent to $3.0221
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares rose 13.1 percent to $106.17 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 13.1 percent to $33.6658 after climbing 32.96 percent on Friday.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 12.9 percent to $2.01 after announcement that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary entered into an agreement to purchase oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Canada.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) gained 12.6 percent to $4.84.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 10.3 percent to $2.24 after the company reported winning of over $20 million in new orders in its electronics manufacturing services unit during Q2.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares gained 9.8 percent to $2.58.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 9.3 percent to $38.35.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 9.4 percent to $10.90. JP Morgan upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from Neutral to Overweight.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares gained 8.5 percent to $2.94 after dropping 2.17 percent on Friday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 7.4 percent to $4.35.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) surged 7 percent to $2.29.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.1 percent to $6.26 after declining 2.80 percent on Friday.
- Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: LINK) gained 6 percent to $4.45 after reporting a $880,000 order for sensor products.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) rose 3.7 percent to $40.565 after the company agreed to be acquired by Atos S.E. for $41 per share in cash.
Losers
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) fell 15.3 percent to $8.975 after the company filed for a 1.3 million share offering.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares tumbled 15.2 percent to $5.24.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares dropped 13.3 percent to $34.84 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) declined 9.5 percent to $2.7148.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $13.14.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares declined 8.9 percent to $3.2160.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 8.5 percent to $2.8101.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 8 percent to $69.75. NETGEAR posted upbeat quarterly results and announced the launch of an IPO roadshow for its Arlo division.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 7.8 percent to $47.56. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's from Hold to Sell.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) fell 7.7 percent to $41.71. Halliburton posted Q2 earnings of $0.58 per share on sales of $6.147 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) dropped 7.3 percent to $136.23 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak FY18 forecast.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) fell 6.7 percent to $2.09.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4 percent to $301.6143 after a Wall Street Journal report said it reviewed an internal memo in which the automaker asked some of its suppliers for cash back. The company hasn't responded on the reported memo, but did confirm it's seeking price reductions from some suppliers so it can achieve a profit.
