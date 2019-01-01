QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/267.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
239.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Sharing Economy International Inc is engaged in the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its digital platforms handle transactions that offer access over ownership through renting, lending, subscribing, reselling, swapping, or donating.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sharing Economy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharing Economy (SEII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharing Economy (OTCQB: SEII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharing Economy's (SEII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sharing Economy.

Q

What is the target price for Sharing Economy (SEII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sharing Economy

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharing Economy (SEII)?

A

The stock price for Sharing Economy (OTCQB: SEII) is $0.0057 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharing Economy (SEII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharing Economy.

Q

When is Sharing Economy (OTCQB:SEII) reporting earnings?

A

Sharing Economy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sharing Economy (SEII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharing Economy.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharing Economy (SEII) operate in?

A

Sharing Economy is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.