40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares climbed 96.4 percent to $3.7499.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) surged 37.9 percent to $13.7853 after climbing 98.41 percent on Monday.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares climbed 27.3 percent to $7.70 after James Hughes requested TSR pursue a sale of the company.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares jumped 26.1 percent to $4.79 after the company reported positive cytisine data demonstrating no clinically significant drug-drug interaction.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) jumped 19.2 percent to $2.86 following news that it will manage Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 18 percent to $8.50.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) jumped 16.6 percent to $9.01 after falling 5.33 percent on Monday.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 15.7 percent to $59.10 after the company reported results of CHMP reexamination of MAA for neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) rose 14.4 percent to $40.95. Argan declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) gained 14.3 percent to $2.56.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) rose 12.3 percent to $6.95.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained 12.1 percent to $21.27 as Bloomberg reported that the company has received a takeover interest and is weighing a potential sale.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) gained 11.7 percent to $4.38 after rising 33.79 percent on Monday.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) climbed 11.1 percent to $5.50.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) gained 10.3 percent to $4.30.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 9.8 percent to $3.77 Foresight signed a MoU with a leading car importer in Israel for first sales of Eyes-On system.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) gained 8.8 percent to $16.15.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares surged 8.4 percent to $22.15.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 8.3 percent to $6.2154.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares rose 7.2 percent to $20.94. Exelixis will replace Copart in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, July 2.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 7.1 percent to $38.96. Morgan Stanley upgraded At Home Group from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 6.5 percent to $13.57. GE is planning to fully separate Baker Hughes, a GE Company along with GE Healthcare, Reuters reported.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares gained 6 percent to $52.16 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter.
Losers
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) declined 25.3 percent to $8.98. Achaogen's tryst with the FDA regarding its anti-bacterial agent plazomicin, as expected, ended with a mixed outcome, just as the FDA panel issued a split verdict on it when it met in May. Achaogen announced Tuesday its Zemdri, the trade name for plazomicin, was greenlighted by the FDA for treating adults with complicated urinary tract infections including pyelonephritis, due to certain Enterobacteriaceae for which there's limited or no alternative treatment option.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares fell 25.3 percent to $15.344.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 23.7 percent to $7.62 following announcement of $8 million at-the-market common stock offering.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 19.7 percent to $4.62 after climbing 103.90 percent on Monday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 15.8 percent to $3.88. SELLAS Life Sciences reported a proposed 6.017 million share public offering of common stock.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares fell 12 percent to $5.67.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dropped 11.5 percent to $38.18.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) declined 10.9 percent to $2.5115 after dropping 2.42 percent on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 10.8 percent to $17.035.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) fell 10.5 percent to $25.1763 after dropping 27.34 percent on Monday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares declined 9.8 percent to $2.50.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) slipped 9.3 percent to $2.31. VBL Therapeutics reported a $15.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 8.1 percent to $226.85.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $2.41.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares declined 6.7 percent to $4.35. Senseonics priced its common stock offering at gross proceeds of $130 million.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares slipped 5.8 percent to $39.05 after announcing a $200 million common stock offering.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) dropped 5.5 percent to $67.92. RBC Capital downgraded Incyte from Outperform to Sector Perform.
