38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 12:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares jumped 62 percent to $1.05 following news that the company has completed operation of cellulosic ethanol integrated demonstration unit.
  • Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares climbed 34.5 percent to $2.69 after the company reported the FDA clearance of Valeo C+CsC with Lumen Interbody Fusion Device.
  • CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBK) surged 28.5 percent to $22.44 as the company agreed to be acquired by GTCR and Sycamore Partners for $22.75 per share in cash.
  • CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBA) gained 23.15 percent to $22.50 as the company agreed to be acquired by GTCR and Sycamore Partners for $22.75 per share in cash.
  • Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) jumped 20.8 percent to $44.43 after reporting Q4 results.
  • ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 18 percent to $9.27.
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) shares surged 16.2 percent to $9.70 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) climbed 15.7 percent to $3.25.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) rose 13.2 percent to $19.58 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares gained 11 percent to $94.30 following strong Q2 results.
  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 11 percent to $3.57.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) surged 10.5 percent to $25.81 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 10.1 percent to $5.54. Caladrius Biosciences acquired a license to a late stage CD34+ cell therapy program for the treatment of refractory angina from Shire.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) jumped 9.7 percent to $19.15 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 9.3 percent to $4.43.
  • Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares rose 9.1 percent to $29.30.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) surged 9 percent to $1.63. H.C. Wainwright upgraded DURECT from Neutral to Buy.
  • Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE: BTE) gained 6.5 percent to $2.92 after reporting 2017 results.
  • Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) climbed 5.7 percent to $3.92 after gaining 8.16 percent on Monday
  • Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 4 percent to $12.96 after the company reported Q4 results and declared a special dividend of $0.12 per share.

Losers

  • GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) dropped 20 percent to $18.26 after reporting the design of phase 3 trial of GMI-1271 in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics reported a Q4 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares declined 15.5 percent to $11.57 following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced a $5 million share buyback plan.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 13 percent to $4.57. Marinus Pharma reported a FY 2017 loss of $0.80 per share.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares dipped 13.9 percent to $14.90 after rising 82.49 percent on Monday.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares dipped 13.3 percent to $2.36 after rising 31.40 percent on Monday.
  • Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) declined 11.8 percent to $18.15 following Q4 earnings miss and soft FY18 sales guidance.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares fell 11.4 percent to $9.53 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) dropped 10 percent to $122.14 following quarterly results.
  • iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) slipped 9.5 percent to $8.91.
  • Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares tumbled 9 percent to $3.65.
  • Ares Management LP (NYSE: ARES) fell 8.3 percent to $23.15 following news of 5 million share offering by the company and 10 million share offering by strategic investor.
  • Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) dropped 8.2 percent to $3.35.
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares fell 7 percent to $8.74. Gogo named Oakleigh Thorne as CEO.
  • Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares slipped 6.6 percent to $7.53 after gaining 3.73 percent on Monday.
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) tumbled 6.4 percent to $12.90. Fate Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share.
  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 5.5 percent to $11.20 after climbing 41.92 percent on Monday.
  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares slipped 5.4 percent to $2.29 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 3.2 percent to $72.76 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

