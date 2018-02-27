35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) jumped 32.8 percent to $21.50 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) gained 17 percent to $8.35. LSB Industries reported Q4 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.30) per share on sales of $88.917 million.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares climbed 16.8 percent to $82.90 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) rose 16.6 percent to $31.72. Abbott and Surmodics reported an agreement for next-generation drug-coated Balloon.
- National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares gained 15.3 percent to $23.23 following Q4 results.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 14.6 percent to $3.45.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) gained 12 percent to $21.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its full-year forecast.
- Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares climbed 11.1 percent to $5.78.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose 11 percent to $2.88.
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) shares jumped 8.7 percent to $ 9.84. Mizuho initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) gained 8 percent to $29.63 following better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) rose 7.8 percent to $5.33.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) surged 5.2 percent to $35.75 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 4.7 percent to $326.34. Baird upgraded Chipotle from Neutral to Outperform.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) rose 3.8 percent to $175.82 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong FY18 earnings guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NYSE: AKRX) shares dipped 31.5 percent to $20.73 after Fresenius Kabi AG announced an independent investigation into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements related to product development. Akorn later released a statement confirming its active participation in the probe.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) tumbled 31.2 percent to $2.69. InspireMD priced its 1 million share offering at $3 per share.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares fell 29.5 percent to $15.92 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Cowen & Co. downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) declined 23.7 percent to $30.45 after reporting fourth quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents per share while sales came in at $131 million, up from $109 million in the same quarter of last year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 17 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) shares dropped 22.6 percent to $9.10. Gulf Island Fabrication reported Q4 GAAP loss of $1.63 per share on sales of $37.277 million.
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) fell 21.8 percent to $15.65. Lantheus reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share on sales of $81.2 million.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 19.3 percent to $14.60 after surging 17.62 percent on Monday.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) fell 17.2 percent to $16.65 following Q4 results.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) declined 16.5 percent to $32.62. Medpace reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share on sales of $99.4 million.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) fell 15.8 percent to $14.85 after reporting Q4 results. KeyBanc downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) dropped 15.6 percent to $2.70 as the company reported interim results from 680-subject trial in colorectal cancer.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares fell 13.7 percent to $3.27.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) slipped 13.1 percent to $17.55 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 1.5 million share buyback plan.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) fell 12.8 percent to $3.75 following Q4 results.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares declined 12.4 percent to $4.87 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares slipped 12.1 percent to $3.41 after the company reported a 12 million share offering of common stock.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) dipped 11.5 percent to $6.80. Energy Recovery reported the resignation of President and CEO Joel Gay.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) declined 11.1 percent to $21.98. Lumber Liquidators posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) fell 7.7 percent to $670.54 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 4.8 percent to $84.12 after the company disclosed select preliminary unaudited calendar year 2017 financial results. The company also said it will reschedule its Q4 earnings release, previously scheduled for February 27, 2018.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.