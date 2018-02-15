40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares climbed 27.34 percent to $17.70 after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on maternal health, announced an update for its therapy to reduce the risk of preterm birth in certain at-risk women called Makena. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Makena for pregnant women with one baby and who spontaneously delivered one preterm baby in the past.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares rose 24.6 percent to $4.05.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares gained 21.1 percent to $44.67 after issuing strong guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. A 13F filing from George Soros also showed an increased stake in the company.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 21.1 percent to $6.60 after dipping 42.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares climbed 20.5 percent to $3.58.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) rose 16.6 percent to $9.15 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) jumped 14.8 percent to $36.50 after the company posted upbeat Q4 profit.
- Reis Inc (NASDAQ: REIS) shares surged 14 percent to $19.15. Reis increased its quarterly dividend from $0.17 per share to $0.19 per share
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) climbed 13.2 percent to $45.67 following strong Q4 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares gained 13.11 percent to close at $22.96. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolarityTE with an Overweight rating.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares climbed 12.7 percent to $24.81 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) climbed 12.4 percent to $3.12 after gaining 1.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPB) rose 12.3 percent to $12.35.
- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) rose 12.3 percent to $18.25 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ares Management LP (NYSE: ARES) shares rose 12.1 percent to $25.45 following Q4 results.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) surged 11.8 percent to $30.25.
- A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) shares surged 10.9 percent to $42.85. LyondellBasell announced plans to purchase A. Schulman in a $2.25 billion deal.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) gained 9.1 percent to $2.16 after the company announced the FDA approval of partner's product utilizing QuickShot Auto Injector.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) climbed 8.7 percent to $2.50 after gaining 1.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares climbed 7.7 percent to $43.84. TripAdvisor reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on total sales of $321 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares climbed 7.2 percent to $20.75 after a 13F revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new 19 million share stake in the company.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) gained 6.1 percent to $18.65 after releasing fourth quarter earnings. A 13F filing from Soros shows an increased stake in the company.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) gained 3.3 percent to $43.46 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also announced it will add $25 billion to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) dropped 28 percent to $2.34. Avid Bioservices priced its 9 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 25.2 percent to $2.37 after announcing launch of public offering of Class A and B units.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) shares fell 21.1 percent to $21.06. CAI International reported upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) tumbled 18 percent to $3.00.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) dropped 16.3 percent to $2.50 after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) declined 15.2 percent to $19.35. Textainer Group posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) fell 14.4 percent to $4.03. National Holdings reported a Q4 loss of $0.65 per share on sales of $50.08 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares dropped 13.8 percent to $2.97.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc.. (NYSE: THS) declined 13.7 percent to $37.11 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to close facility in Visalia, Calif.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) slipped 13.7 percent to $13.57 following quarterly results.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) dropped 12.8 percent to $1.83. QuickLogic reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $3 million.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) declined 11.8 percent to $4.10.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares dropped 10.8 percent to $54.09 despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares fell 10.1 percent to $2.13.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) slipped 9.8 percent to $6.74. SunPower posted upbeat Q4 earnings, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 9 percent to $15.44. Fossil shares soared higher by more than 60 percent Wednesday after the company posted better-than-feared fourth-quarter earnings and 2018 guidance.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) fell 5.3 percent to $45.80. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from Neutral to Sell.
