45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) jumped 29.1 percent to $90.37 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) climbed 27.3 percent to $8.78 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares rose 21.9 percent to $24.44 following better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares jumped 21.05 percent to $2.42. NXT-ID’s subsidiary Fit Pay announced FlipTM - a contactless payment device for cryptocurrencies.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) jumped 18.8 percent to $31.99 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) shares jumped 14.6 percent to $4.63 following Q3 results.
- FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares rose 14 percent to $17.50 after the company reports winning of $45 million in contract awards during January.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares gained 13.8 percent to $9.27 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its FY 2018 sales guidance.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) shares rose 12.5 percent to $19.67 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 12.2 percent to $6.73 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) shares surged 11.5 percent to $40.39 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY18 adjusted earnings outlook.
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) climbed 11.2 percent to $3.07 following Q4 results.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) shares gained 11.1 percent to $21.1075. Cactus priced its 23 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) shares climbed 11.1 percent to $56.20 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 10.6 percent to $41.60 after the company reported a joint venture with Indamer for new MRO facility in India. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AAR from Hold to Buy.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) surged 9.7 percent to $46.12 following Q3 results.
- Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NXEO) jumped 9.6 percent to $9.72 after the company reported strong Q1 results.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) climbed 8.5 percent to $72.15 following Q3 results.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 5.8 percent to $5.10 after the National Institutes of Health disclosed that NIAGEN® prevented neurological damage and shows improved cognitive and physical function in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.
- Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares rose 5 percent to $84.70 following Q2 results. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from Hold to Buy.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) gained 4.7 percent to $135.25 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares dropped 44.1 percent to $3.33. CGG and Ardiseis have reported the successful completion of the world`s highest-density broadband seismic survey ever acquired onshore or offshore.
- Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) shares dipped 33.9 percent to $3.68. Quantum reported that it is postponing Q3 results and its conference call, which were scheduled for this afternoon.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares tumbled 32.8 percent to $17.84. Collectors Universe reported Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.1 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 30.3 percent to $61.32. iRobot reported better-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares dropped 27 percent to $6.45. Gemphire reported an offering of common stock.
- Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) fell 24 percent to $6.62. Everspin Technologies priced 3.6 million share offering at $7 per share.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) tumbled 19.3 percent to $24.98. NuStar Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.00 per shares on sales of $450.54 million. NuStar Energy LP and NuStart GP Holdings agreed to merge.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) dropped 19 percent to $4.39.
- NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) shares fell 18.8 percent to $13.75.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) shares fell 17.2 percent to $206.26 following Q1 results.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) declined 16.3 percent to $31.92 following Q3 results. Canada Goose named Jonathan Sinclair as CFO.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 16.1 percent to $3.19.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) shares fell 15.8 percent to $25.01 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) shares declined 15 percent to $14.25 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and cut its sales outlook.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) dropped 14.7 percent to $8.30. MediciNova priced its 4.4 million share public offering of common stock at $9.05 per share.
- Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LFGR) shares declined 14 percent to $6.75. Leaf Group priced $22 million offering at $7.50 per share.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 13.6 percent to $10.37.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) declined 12.2 percent to $68.92 following earnings miss.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) slipped 11.5 percent to $18.05 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and cut its FY18 sales guidance.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) dropped 11.3 percent to $78.99 following Q1 results. JP Morgan downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 9.7 percent to $3.43 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $18.91. Teva posted better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued a weak FY18 forecast.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) dropped 7.9 percent to $41.33 despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $218.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company sees first quarter sales of $218 million-$221 million.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) slipped 6.5 percent to $6.30. On Wednesday, Net Element reported the launch of Netevia, a payments platform enabling blockchain technology solutions.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.