36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: CASC) jumped 70.1 percent to $10.03 after the company agreed to be acquired by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for $10 per share in cash.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares climbed 42.6 percent to $6.72. The China-based nano-cap mobile enterprise company filed a Form 20-F notification of late filing. The company said it "has encountered a delay in assembling the information and finalizing the registrant's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 without incurring undue hardship and expense." The company also announced an asset exchange with C Media Limited.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares gained 19.9 percent to $63.95 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter earnings and issued a strong FY18 guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) climbed 19.4 percent to $11.40 following Q4 results.
- Ply Gem Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PGEM) surged 18.51 percent to $21.45 after the company reported a deal to be purchased by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at $21.64 per share in cash.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 17.4 percent to $2.60 after the company reported financial results for first three quarters of 2017.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) jumped 16.1 percent to $3.48 after gaining 9.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) jumped 15.3 percent to $14.55 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: NVLN) rose 15.2 percent to $5.70. Novelion Therapeutics reported sentencing of subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.
- BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares climbed 14 percent to $38.03 after the company posted Q2 results.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) gained 13 percent to $27.11 after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) gained 11.4 percent to $50.49 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) jumped 10.88 percent to $3.1378.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares rose 10.5 percent to $59.02 following strong Q3 results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) jumped 9.9 percent to $9.1434. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ImmunoGen with a Buy rating.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares gained 9.5 percent to $129.98 after reporting third quarter earnings results. The company issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) rose 7.8 percent to $25.44 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares gained 7.5 percent to $9.40 after falling 17.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) gained 6.8 percent to $34.89 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) tumbled 35.2 percent to $5.31 after the company reported clinical hold on BPX-501 trials in the US.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) dropped 20.3 percent to $7.00 after rising 7.07 percent on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs downgraded Forterra from Neutral to Sell.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dropped 20.2 percent to $4.75 . Coda Octopus Group reported FY17 net income of $3.339 million on sales of $18.025 million.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) dropped 14.6 percent to $2.05. My Size announced a mixed offering of stock and warrants.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) slipped 14.34 percent to $7.838.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 13.2 percent to $6.20. Roadrunner disclosed that an internal investigation found that the company overstated its net income by $66.5 million from 2011 through Q3 2016.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 12.5 percent to $6.35. Avinger reported a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) tumbled 11.7 percent to $6.17 after the company reported postponement of Q4 results.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $9.36. Syros priced 4.19 million shares of common stock at $9.55 per share.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares declined 9.4 percent to $25.66 despite a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Juniper also reported a $2 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.18 per share.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 8.9 percent to $8.36.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares declined 8.6 percent to $4.35 after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) dipped 8 percent to $6.45 following Q4 results. One Equity Partners reported a deal to buy majority stake in media solutions from Ericsson.
- Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) shares declined 7.6 percent to $334.84 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) dropped 7.5 percent to $5.07. Bank of America downgraded AK Steel from Buy to Underperform.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) slipped 7.4 percent to $11.035 following Q4 results.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares slipped 6.2 percent to $23.12 after the company reported preliminary results for its second quarter. Supermicro named Kevin Bauer as CFO.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.