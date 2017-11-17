31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares rose 36.4 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading. Diana Containerships reported a Q3 loss of $128.67 per share on sales of $6.73 million.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 27.5 percent to $4.5 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.31 percent on Thursday.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 24.9 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading. Nova LifeStyle expects Q4 earnings of $0.11 to $0.13 per share, on sales of $35 million to $36 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 23.5 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q3 results.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares rose 21.2 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) rose 20.1 percent to $38.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares rose 19.2 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and raised its FY 2018 guidance.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 15.5 percent to $80.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY18 sales outlook.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares rose 10 percent to $30.22 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and increased its FY17 guidance.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) rose 8.1 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) rose 8 percent to $70.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its Q4 sales guidance.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) rose 7.6 percent to $11.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.08 percent on Thursday.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 7.3 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.15 percent on Thursday.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) rose 7.2 percent to $31.42 in pre-market trading following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 6.2 percent to $19.76 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that patients who used Optune® more than 90 percent of the time had the greatest chance of survival in Novocure's EF-14 trial.

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares rose 5.6 percent to $10.35 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 2.35 percent on Thursday.

LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) rose 5.1 percent to $2.08 in pre-market trading after surging 13.14 percent on Thursday.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) shares rose 4.6 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.89 percent on Thursday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.1 percent to $325.35 in the pre-market trading session following 11 p.m. EST launch of tesla semi-truck and news of subsequent reservation by JB Hunt.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 3.2 percent to $59.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the current quarter.

Losers

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares fell 20 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 224.80 percent on Thursday.

Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 14 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.48 percent on Thursday.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 11.8 percent to $3.51 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued a weak forecast for fourth quarter and FY17. The company also reported a 7 percent drop in third-quarter same store sales.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) fell 11.6 percent to $46.75 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter results. The company also reported fourth quarter earnings guidance below estimates. Williams-Sonoma announced the purchase of 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform Outward, Inc. for $112 million.

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) fell 10.8 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Century Casinos reported a $25 million common stock offering.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) fell 10 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.26 percent on Thursday. VBL Therapeutics reported a proposed public offering of 2.5 million shares of ordinary shares.

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 6.6 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 30.27 percent on Thursday. Iconix Brand Group received customary deficiency letter from the NASDAQ.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE: MCRN) shares fell 5.4 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading. Milacron Holdings reported a secondary offering of 13,090,155 shares by selling stockholders.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) fell 4.5 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 256.82 percent on Thursday.

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares fell 4 percent to $2.19 after gaining 67.65 percent on Thursday.

Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) fell 3.1 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after rising 2.72 percent on Thursday.

