Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

A new regulatory filing shows that billionaire investor Michael Burry's hedge fund Scion Asset Management purchased five million put options on Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and one million put options on NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), among other changes to its portfolio. 

Bearish on PLTR, NVDA 

Burry's massive bearish position in Palantir has a market value of $912.1 million and the Nvidia puts are worth $186.58 million, according to Whale Wisdom. 

Burry also returned to X with a post referencing an AI bubble and Star Wars. 

"These aren't the charts you are looking for. You can go about your business," Burry said in the post. 

The charts he posted compare Cloud segment growth for Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft in 2018 through 2022 with the present period. 

Another chart shows the web of AI deals between Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) and other big tech companies, and a third chart shows AI capex matching the tech spending of the 1999-2000 tech bubble. 

Additional Holdings Updates 

Scion's updated 13F also shows that the firm added 50,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), opened a 125,000 share position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) and a 480,000 share position in SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM). 

He also purchased 2.5 million calls on Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) and six million calls on Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 

Burry's firm closed its positions in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) and UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE:UNH). 

PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$202.781.15%
Overview
EL Logo
ELThe Estee Lauder Companies Inc
$93.25-3.56%
HAL Logo
HALHalliburton Co
$27.402.09%
LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$166.25-2.52%
MELI Logo
MELIMercadoLibre Inc
$2307.86-0.83%
MOH Logo
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$147.84-3.41%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$207.082.27%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$257.02-2.13%
PFE Logo
PFEPfizer Inc
$24.740.36%
REGN Logo
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$642.20-1.47%
SLM Logo
SLMSLM Corp
$27.341.83%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$331.72-2.88%
