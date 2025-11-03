Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Joby, IonQ, AMD and More

Retail investors are preparing for another busy week of earnings season with more than 1,600 companies set to report through Friday.
Here's a look at the names most likely to be on individual investors' radars.
Monday, Nov. 3
Before Market Open:
The following companies kicked off the week, reporting before Monday's opening bell:
- FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)
- ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)
After Market Close:
All eyes will be on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) when it reports third-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 17 cents per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, representing year-over-year growth of nearly 50% and 70%, respectively.
The results are expected to reflect strong momentum in AI platform demand. Still, shares could be volatile as the company trades at a premium valuation and investors seek confirmation of continued growth.
These companies will also report after the bell on Monday:
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
- Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O)
- Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Before Market Open:
The following companies will report before the market opens on Tuesday:
- SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)
After Market Close:
Two big tech names, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), are in the spotlight after Tuesday's closing bell.
Also reporting Tuesday afternoon are:
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Before Market Open:
Fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) will release its earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to pull through with earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.
Investors are watching for continued sales growth driven by value-oriented promotions and any commentary on consumer spending trends.
After Market Close:
Popular retail brokerage Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is set to report after Wednesday's closing bell.
Robinhood is expected to report Q3 earnings of 51 cents per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 200% and 90%, powered by record trading and crypto activity.
Analysts are watching for continued profit momentum, but note volatility risks tied to regulatory changes and dependence on trading volumes.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)
- Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)
- ARM Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)
Thursday, Nov. 6
Before Market Open:
Two big vaccine-makers, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report on Thursday morning, along with:
After Market Close:
The newest meme stock, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN), will report after the closing bell on Thursday. Investors will be watching for any new announcements during the company's retail-friendly, livestream video earnings call.
The following companies are also set to release their reports on Thursday afternoon:
- Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ)
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)
- SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)
Friday, Nov. 7
Before Market Open:
Two major energy companies, Constellation Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CEG) and Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK), are set to report Friday morning.
Also reporting on Friday morning are:
