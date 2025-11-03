Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Joby, IonQ, AMD and More

Retail investors are preparing for another busy week of earnings season with more than 1,600 companies set to report through Friday.

Here's a look at the names most likely to be on individual investors' radars.

​​Monday, Nov. 3

Before Market Open:

The following companies kicked off the week, reporting before Monday's opening bell:

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)​

(NYSE:FUBO)​ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)​

(NASDAQ:BCRX)​ TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)​

(NASDAQ:TGTX)​ Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)​

(NASDAQ:CIFR)​ ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)​

After Market Close:

All eyes will be on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)​ when it reports third-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 17 cents per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, representing year-over-year growth of nearly 50% and 70%, respectively.

The results are expected to reflect strong momentum in AI platform demand. Still, shares could be volatile as the company trades at a premium valuation and investors seek confirmation of continued growth.

These companies will also report after the bell on Monday:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)​

(NYSE:HIMS)​ Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)​

(NASDAQ:SRPT)​ Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O)​

(NYSE:O)​ Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)​

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Before Market Open:

The following companies will report before the market opens on Tuesday:

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)​

(NASDAQ:SNDL)​ Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)​

(NYSE:SHOP)​ Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)​

(NYSE:UBER)​ Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)​

(NYSE:PFE)​ Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)​

After Market Close:

Two big tech names, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)​ and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)​, are in the spotlight after Tuesday's closing bell.

Also reporting Tuesday afternoon are:

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)​

(NASDAQ:MARA)​ Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)​

(NASDAQ:BYND)​ Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)​

(NASDAQ:CLOV)​ Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)​

(NASDAQ:RIVN)​ Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)​

(NASDAQ:UPST)​ Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)​

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Before Market Open:

Fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD)​ will release its earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to pull through with earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.

Investors are watching for continued sales growth driven by value-oriented promotions and any commentary on consumer spending trends.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)​

(NASDAQ:ACB)​ Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)​

(NYSE:U)​ Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)​

After Market Close:

Popular retail brokerage Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)​ is set to report after Wednesday's closing bell.

Robinhood is expected to report Q3 earnings of 51 cents per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 200% and 90%, powered by record trading and crypto activity.

Analysts are watching for continued profit momentum, but note volatility risks tied to regulatory changes and dependence on trading volumes.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)​

(NYSE:AMC)​ Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)​

(NYSE:SNAP)​ Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)​

(NASDAQ:LCID)​ Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)​

(NASDAQ:QCOM)​ IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)​

(NYSE:IONQ)​ Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)​

(NASDAQ:LYFT)​ Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)​

(NYSE:FSLY)​ ARM Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM)​

(NASDAQ:ARM)​ Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)​

(NYSE:JOBY)​ Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)​

Thursday, Nov. 6

Before Market Open:

Two big vaccine-makers, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)​ and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)​ will report on Thursday morning, along with:

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)​

(NASDAQ:CRON)​ D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)​

(NYSE:QBTS)​ Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)​

After Market Close:

The newest meme stock, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)​, will report after the closing bell on Thursday. Investors will be watching for any new announcements during the company's retail-friendly, livestream video earnings call.

The following companies are also set to release their reports on Thursday afternoon:

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ)​

(NYSE:XYZ)​ DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)​

(NASDAQ:DKNG)​ GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)​

(NASDAQ:GPRO)​ SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)​

(NASDAQ:SOUN)​ Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)​

(NASDAQ:PTON)​ Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)​

(NASDAQ:ABNB)​ Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)​

(NASDAQ:BLNK)​ Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)​

Friday, Nov. 7

Before Market Open:

Two major energy companies, Constellation Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CEG)​ and Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK)​, are set to report Friday morning.

Also reporting on Friday morning are:

Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC)​

(NASDAQ:CGC)​ Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)​

(NYSE:ENB)​ Wendy's Co. (NASDAQ:WEN)​

