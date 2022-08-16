OTC Markets' Most Active Securities Sees A Shake-up In July

July gave world markets a breather from 2022’s poor financial conditions.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY increased 9.21% in July, its highest monthly price ascension since November 2020. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA displayed similar optimism, showing monthly increases of 12.51% and 6.78%, respectively, in July.

The market has reacted favorably to some recent developments, including The Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain rather than increase interest rates as well as the release of this report, which reveals that 528,000 jobs have been added to the economy. Some expert traders, however, remain skeptical of July’s bullish movement, noting the similarity of this rally to the one experienced in 2008. The latter was followed by a second wave of downward movement that stretched over months.

As ambiguity simmers surrounding market sentiment, OTC Markets Group Inc.’s OTCM regulated markets experienced a slight decrease in total monthly volume, recording $37.3 billion in July compared to $45.2 billion in June.

Despite the decrease, a number of new securities have emerged onto the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market, possibly demonstrating the ability to attract interest in a wide range of industries. Both the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market maintained a significant international presence, with over half of the top most-traded securities across both markets composed of international operators.

A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Market’s Most-Active List

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $7 billion in trading volume in July, a decrease from June’s $9 billion.

Weathering the storm of decreasing volume are the OTCQX Best Market’s steadfast volume performers Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE. In July, Roche Holding reaped the most trading volume as opposed to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which took that spot in June.

Additionally, OTCQX’s top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in July, welcoming BASF SE BASFY and Zurich Insurance Group Inc. ZURVY in place of Experian plc EXPGY and Tesco PLC TSCDY.

Despite decreasing month-on-month volume figures, the OTCQX Best Market has managed to maintain its hold on a number of industries, as demonstrated by the constituents of its Most Active list. Below are some of the companies and their relevant specialties:

Danone S.A. DANOY : Healthcare.

: Healthcare. Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY : Semiconductor solutions.

: Semiconductor solutions. BASF SE BASFY BFFAF)) : Chemical manufacturing.

: Chemical manufacturing. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC : Cryptocurrency mining.

Cryptocurrency mining. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF : Cannabis sales and cultivation.

: Cannabis sales and cultivation. Heineken N.V. HEINY : Alcohol manufacturing and distribution.

Similar to June, 23 of the 30 Most Active constituents on the OTCQX Best Market were international operators. Some of these included new faces like Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group and Germany's BASF SE, but regulars like Germany’s Adidas AG ADDYY and the United Kingdom’s Anglo American PLC NGLOY were also present.

Other notable movers:

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF claimed the No. 30 spot on the OTCQX’s list of most-traded securities, experiencing a 150% change in trading volume from last month.

The OTCQB Venture Market Experiences A Reshuffle In July

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $463 million in trading volume in July, a decline from June’s $603 million figure.

July introduced several new entities to the OTCQB’s Top 10 Most Active list. Stem-cell specialist Stemtech Corp. STEK and mining operator Brazil Minerals Inc. BMIX were among the new additions.

Similar to June, the OTCQB Venture Market witnessed a number of novelties in July. In addition to three new companies, all three of the most-traded securities in the market changed. June’s OTCQB Most Active leaders Freddie Mac FMCC and Lake Resources LLKKF made way for biotech operator CytoDyn Inc. CYDY and computer memory subsystems specialist Netlist Inc. NLST.

Thirteen international securities landed a spot on the OTCQB Venture Market’s Most Active list. Of these 13, three are Australian, eight are Canadian, one is British and one is from Hong Kong.

Other notable movers:

Snowline Gold Corp. SNWGF climbed to 15th place in the Most Active list and recorded a $3.8 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

climbed to 15th place in the Most Active list and recorded a $3.8 million rise in trading volume compared to last month. 88 Energy Ltd. EEENF climbed to 13th place in the Most Active list and recorded a $3.5 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in July.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol July Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $1,174,038,337 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $1,171,194,870 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $824,696,740 adidas AG ADDYY $242,545,358 Danone DANOY $236,789,470 BNP Paribas BNPQY $221,832,673 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $155,256,947 BASF SE BASFY $133,635,750 Anglo American plc NGLOY $129,304,530 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. ZURVY $125,075,924

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol July Dollar Volume CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $37,078,914 Netlist Inc. NLST $34,113,360 Freddie Mac FMCC $30,241,752 Fannie Mae FNMA $27,396,005 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $22,674,446 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $16,153,987 Humbl Inc. HMBL $14,817,569 Stemtech Corp. STEK $12,940,312 Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF $11,131,503 Brazil Minerals Inc. BMIX $7,447,947

